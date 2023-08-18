It’s not so much the Feat.....
...as it is the Humility. Bad pun maybe but appropriate to the theme of this weeks “Briar” which is dedicated to greatness - what it is and what it ain’t.
There are many people in this world who have done great things with their lives - some on a large scale that affected millions. Jonas Salk, Marie Curie and Gandhi come to mind. Some on a small scale number wise but in a big way.
If you’ll notice though, there is a trait that most if not all of these people have in common, a trait that, in my estimation at least, made them truly great - Humility.
It is often said of truly great people that they could walk with “commoners or kings.” It was perhaps their humility that allowed them to do so as much as their accomplishments.
I’ve never been overly impressed, I’m afraid, with people who are overly impressed with themselves. Even if you saved the world, if you walk around constantly reminding me that you saved the world and start flaunting “I Saved the World” T-Shirts and Bumper Stickers,
I’m eventually going to wish you’d go away and start wondering if whatever it was you did made it worth listening to the endless self-congratulations.
Truly great people neither need nor desire much in the way of recognition for their efforts. For them the reward would seem to be in the results. They don’t even seem to feel that they have gone “above and beyond the call.” In fact it would appear that they agree with my momma, who tried to teach me that if something needs doing and you’re capable of doing it, it’s your job and you would actually be remiss in your duties to walk away from it. It’s just the right thing to do and though you may receive thanks for it, you don’t really have any right to expect thanks.
I say “tried to teach me”. I’ll admit that I’ll probably never be a truly great person because it still gets under my skin when what I haven’t managed to get done brings me criticism while what I have accomplished is ignored. I haven’t learned true humility yet. I still need a pat on the back every now and then just to keep me motivated. Hopefully I’ll grow out of that one day.
It’s not just the loss of some local “greatness” that brings this to mind. Part of what’s had me thinking about what makes for a truly great individual is the gearing up of this year’s political season, especially on the national level. It’s hard to find a smidgen of humility in the whole mess. There’s just so much repetitious rhetoric and so little substance, so much sanctimonious self-congratulations and so few actual answers that I sometimes feel like the little girl in the movie Poltergeist who got sucked into the TV by evil forces trying to control her.
I’m sure all the candidates must have a standing appointment with a chiropractor. It can’t be easy on the spine to spend so much time patting yourself on the back with one hand while slinging mud with the other.
I know this happens every four years and I should be used to it by now. But cynical as I am, I still keep hoping that one of these years I’m going to hear sense instead of sound-bytes and reason instead of rhetoric. I don’t plan on holding my breath though.
Someone once said that we get the government we deserve and there’s probably a lot of truth to that. We don’t really seem to demand that our leaders be the best of us. We don’t hold out for greatness or even goodness. We settle for campaigns that are more about merchandising than about leadership. Slick ads and feel good phrases, pomp and pseudo-patriotism are the rule of the day and we let them get away with selling us slogans instead of solutions.
That’s fine if you’re trying to sell me laundry soap or designer clothes. It’s not going to affect me much one way or the other if you really don’t have a clue what you’re talking about or if you’re out and out lying. I can change brands anytime. I won’t have to put up with a bad product for four years before I’m offered another option.
It especially irks me when millionaire candidates hand out the “common man” propaganda. I’m pretty sure they’re just sewing a “machine washable” label over one that says, “dry clean only” and when push comes to shove they’re not going to hold up in the wringer of understanding, let alone fixing, the problems that affect common folks.
Maybe if we’d stop putting up with it, someday instead of choosing between the lesser of two evils we could make a choice between the greater of two goods. Wouldn’t that be something?
It could happen, but it won’t until we, the people, put our foot down in every election, from city council to commander in chief, and demand solutions instead of salesmanship.
