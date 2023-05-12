It’s the Little Things
The weekend was filled with little things for which I am grateful. The majority of those things had to do with the fact that I spent most of the day Saturday planting those little miracles called seeds. I know I go on about it every year but the miracle of a seed never ceased to amaze me. That all the information for how to take dirt and sun and rain and turn it into a tomato or squash or a stalk of corn is enough to fill me with awe every time I participate in the process of spring planting. I now have onions, potatoes, lima beans, crookneck squash, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, corn and greasy beans in the ground. I have to buy two more varieties of peppers and a sage plant and my garden will be complete for the year. I will be planting another little patch with Indian corn a bit later and I’m staggering my sweet corn planting so it won’t all come on at the same time. It was a day of hard labor and my legs are sore from all the deep knee bends it takes to put plants in the ground but when I lay myself down Saturday night it was with a heart full of gratitude for the promise of seeds as well as for the fact that this old body still has such labor in it.
As I was planting, the Boy was mowing the grass in the “big yard.” There is another little thing for which I am grateful, the sharing of labor with a partner. I’ve worked a lot in my life and, more often than not, that labor has been mine and mine alone. It is good to look up from a task and see my best friend also engaged in labor that improves our lives. I am thankful for him and for the life we share together. Like gardens, we have both grown through the seasons we have shared. Neither of us is the same person we were 10 years ago. We have, in many ways, tended one another through the growing seasons and comforted one another through harsh and cold seasons. Our roots and leaves are now intertwined and the both of us are better for it. We help each other stand and we help each other bloom.
Now, in fact, neither planting nor love are really “little” things but the truth is most “little” things are indeed not so little. The hot shower I had at the end of the day Saturday might be considered a little thing but after a long day’s work it felt more like a sacrament. I am from a background that knows what a luxury it is to have hot running water at my fingertips to cleanse the dirt and ease the ache accumulated in a day so I might take it less for granted than most. Even the clean warm socks that hugged my feet after that hot shower felt like more of a blessing than most might appreciate. At the end of the day we walked around and looked at the result of all our labor and smiled. We paused to visit with the dogs that guard the garden and were both grateful for them and the love they give us.
Come Sunday morning there was more to celebrate as the rain came as promised. The Boy laughed at me when I looked out the kitchen door and gave the falling rain a joyful “Yes!” outloud but he wasn’t ridiculing me so much as he was finding joy in my joy. He may not feel the joy of rain on a freshly planted garden quite all the way to his bones like I do but he gets it and he gets my enthusiasm for it. That rain is working its ancient magic even now, causing bean and corn, squash and cucumber seeds to swell toward sprouting. The rain also meant that we wouldn’t have to tote water to the young trees planted last year and the year before. All our trees get extra attention when they are young and taking water to them when it is dry is part of that. Seeing that good rain falling caused all kinds of good thoughts to dance in my head so, in my estimation, that called for a joyful noise. I may not pray at the drop of a hat publicly, asking for things but I’m all about offering up a voice of gratitude for all blessings, great and small.
For me, being mindful of the little things that make up a life has often kept me from despair when the world can be filled with so much pain and sorrow. It is easy to get lost in the big things and feel like the whole world is made up of things that hurt and injure us. It is important, maybe now more than ever, to pay attention to those little things that bring us joy and peace and comfort like seeds and love and rain and dogs and hot showers and warm socks. If we hold them close to our hearts and let the gratitude for them grow within us we will, without doubt, find out that they are the big things after all.
