Just for the Health of it
“With all that’s going on,” is the phrase one most hears these days. Folks around here don’t tend to be really specific about it. You rarely hear, due to the Corona virus or as a result of the pandemic. Mostly you hear “with all that’s going on.” We know what we mean by that and so does everyone else we’re talking to and I think it doesn’t hurt our head quite as much as to be constantly naming our worries.
So, with all that’s going on, there couldn’t be a better time to talk about our general health.
Everything we’re learning shows that the healthier we are the more we reduce our risk of having a really negative outcome should we come down with “all that’s going on.” Even the simplest lifestyle changes can have a dramatic effect on our overall health and boost our immune system.
Now, I don’t claim to be either a health expert or a nutrition specialist but I really don’t have to be to know that if I eat better foods and get more exercise and see to it that I’m getting the right vitamins and minerals in the right amounts, I’ll be healthier than if I eat a lot of junk food, sit on the couch or at a desk all day and ignore what my body needs to keep me going. Something as simple as taking a 15 minute walk a couple times a day on that work break, taking a break from screen time to do a little weight lifting, skipping that dessert a few times a week or cutting down on caloric intake one day a week can get you on the road to a healthier life.
As for myself, I love physical activity. I’ve always been a walker and I like to stay active. I work in my garden and push mow and I keep a set of small weights and some tension bands at the office, when I remember. There is always something you can do to improve your health. I’ve taken up fasting 36 hours a week again. It used to be routine for me but I fell out of the habit. “With everything going on” I decided it was a good time to get back in the practice of practicing good health.
You don’t need fancy gadgets that count steps and calories but there are some cheap ones out there that will help you keep track if you want. You don’t need a fancy plan or a restrictive diet. All you really need is a will and a way. The will is up to you and if you have that you will find a way. We all waste more time than we spend when it comes to our free time. Just give yourself back a little of that time you would otherwise have spent looking at a phone or watching television and get up and move when you can and as much as you can. Do a little work on that impulse control. I know times are stressful, “with all that’s going on,” but try not to stress eat and if you must, gnaw on a carrot, gobble some grapes, make a colorful salad, eat a banana. Now, don’t deprive yourself of all the goodness of the things you love. That will just make you resent their absence and be more likely not to stick to your attempt to do better. Have that hot fudge Sundae now and then. Take that afternoon off just to lay around and read or catch up on favorite series or just set by the creek and watch the water go by while you annoy some fish.
Talk to you doctor or health care professional about your general health and simple steps you can take to improve it. I know most people only see the Doctor when they’re sick but many of us suffer from a level of “unwellness” that doesn’t rise to the level of sickness but that can contribute greatly to how often we get sick and how long and badly we will suffer from illness. Doctor’s will be more than happy to talk to you about preventive measures that can be take to improve your overall health and well being.
Whatever you do, just keep in mind that you are largely responsible for your own health, barring disease and injury, and you have a lot of power when it comes to protecting you health. I know it’s hard sometimes to take that responsibility but you’ll be glad you did, especially with all that’s going on.
