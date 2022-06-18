Life is a Common Language
I had a little bit of writer’s block this morning when I sat down to write this week’s column. It happens from time to time, usually because I have too many ideas in my head but sometimes because I don’t seem to have any at all. This morning it was the former. Thoughts were dancing around and I couldn’t seem to pin any of them down and make them stay on the page. I wasn’t even sure what I wanted to write about.
Then I received a message from a dear friend of ours in Vietnam. He is originally from Bangladesh but moved to Vietnam some years ago to marry the love of his life. They now have two children. He teaches English as a second language these days.
When we first met online his language skills in English were good for a non-native speaker but he has improved over the years to the point that he can now teach English to others in Vietnam. I have helped tutor him over the years and it has been a delightful journey. We met online about 6 years ago and since then he and his little family have become very important the Boy and I. There is genuine love and care between all of us. We think of one another and worry about each other and feel like family even though we’ve never met in person. We have common interests and common goals for a better humanity and a happier future for all people.
The conversation got me to thinking about how language can both bond people together and isolate them from one another. Had he never learned English we would not have been able to know one another. I don’t think I have the bandwidth anymore to learn another language so I’m very glad he learned my language.
I know there are some who think everyone in the world should speak English, just because it happens to be their native language. I was in Costa Rica some years ago and saw several American tourists actually become angry because some of their servers didn’t speak English or didn’t’ speak it well. Americans, in other countries, are well known for their arrogance. It would seem silly to me to visit another country and expect them to conform to my language needs when I have never bothered to learn theirs.
A shared language is certainly a boon to communication. One can learn so much about a culture by learning the language. My friend is a good example of that. He has learned not just words and grammar but has a better understanding of the Western World View as a result of learning the language. He will use his skill to teach others and the world will become far more open to them, as it has to him. While English is, by no means, a “superior” language, it is certainly one of the most widely spoken languages as so many learn it for business purposes. As it turns out, many people throughout the world who speak different languages from one another are capable of communicating because they have, at some point in their lives, both learned English.
Of course, communication goes beyond just language. True communication takes empathy and a willingness to see the world through someone else’s perspective.
It is often the case that two people speak exactly the same language but still cannot understand one another because they do not have common experiences and cannot see beyond their own experience to take someone else’s in to account.
My friend is very interested in knowing how I see the world and how that world-view might differ from his. We have had many conversations about the differences in our cultures but, because we are both willing to open our minds to the other, we have also discovered that the human experience is very much the same. It doesn’t matter that he is from Bangladesh, what it means to be human and figure out how to get through this life is very much the same as what it means to me.
We tend to isolate ourselves from other people and other cultures. Part of that is just circumstance and lack of exposure. Part of that is arrogance. But, part of that is that we have been taught, at some level, to fear that which is different from us. I don’t’ believe that is “human nature” as I’ve often been told. I believe that is largely because of cultural influences that tell us we are somehow “better” than people from other places. Or worse, that the influence of other people from other cultures will somehow taint or lessen us. In my experience, nothing could be further from the truth. I have come to understand and appreciate myself and my own experiences as a direct result of learning about the experiences and lives of others who do not share my background. Sometimes we have to get out of our comfort zone to understand that we are not alone. There is a world full of people out there who are very much as we are. Only language and an open mind keeps us from expanding the family to include all of humanity.
