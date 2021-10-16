Like a Chicken with its Head Cut Off
I know a lot of you have heard the expression, “running around like a chicken with its head cut off.” I suspect that few of you younger than myself have actually witnessed such a sight. If you had, you would never forget it. I, personally, witnessed such a thing on numerous occasions growing up and it sticks with a person, especially if you have personally been chased by a chicken with its head cut off.
It might seem a strange thing to the uninitiated in chicken butchering, but it’s a fact that a chicken can still run without a head as nerve responses sent from the brain to “run away” are still being processed by the muscles even after the aforementioned brain has been loosed from the body. It doesn’t last long but it’s pretty traumatic to witness. Not as traumatic as it is for the chicken, to be sure, but still scary. Well, I’ve been feeling a lot like that chicken the last several days, like I’m chasing things I can’t see without any ability to do anything about it if I should catch it. That leaves one feeling out of sorts and a little fuzzy around the edges after awhile and it’s important to catch oneself and try to refocus on things you can see and things you can do something about. It’s hard when you’re in the middle of it, almost as hard as actually catching a chicken with its head cut off. You can’t predict where it will run because it’s running on pure nerve impulse without any real direction.
We all get that way sometimes. There are just so many things we have to deal with and see too and figure out for ourselves and other people that we often lose all sense of direction all together and it feels like we’re just spinning and bouncing from one thing to the next without really being present for it or understanding what we’re doing there.
When I get to that point I have to find a way to stop. Sometimes it’s a matter of just yelling at myself “STOP” out loud because there are so many things happening in my head I can’t hear myself in there. That usually works. Then I might cry for a minute, or just take off walking as hard as I can until the whirling hornets in my head quiet down. Then I usually sit still for a long time and try not to think about anything. It doesn’t really matter how you get yourself caught. It’s just important that you catch yourself.
In eastern philosophy they talk about making room for spaces between things. What is meant by that is that you have to give yourself time to pause and take stock of yourself between one thing and the next, even it its just ten minutes where you’re not doing the last thing or the next thing and are just present with yourself. I try to do that as a rule but sometimes it just seems things are coming at me too fast to find the room between and I can’t even predict what is next or remember what was last.
I know you’ve all been there. And I know you probably recognize it happening to other people around you too, so you understand. Sometimes people can’t seem to catch themselves. It’s important that when we see someone we love running around like a chicken with its head cut off that we try to help them catch themselves, catch their breaths and find their way back to a space between things where they can take stock and find direction again.
The world is a crazy place right now. It always is but it seems there’s a new level of crazy these days and we’ve got to look out for each other because, in the end, each other is all we really have.
