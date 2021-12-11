Love and a Dog’s Life
One of our readers from Ohio, who I speak with on the phone occasionally, told me she likes to read my column and likes it when I talk about my dogs so I’m hoping she gets to read this one. (Hi Ola Mae). Last Thursday I took my six-year-old dog to be spayed. Her name is Sister. I was really dreading it for her because Sister is a very nervous animal. She’s afraid of about everything and every body but me and even of me if I make any sudden movements. She was never abused. She was born that way.
You see, both of Sister’s parents were strays. They both came to our house because someone else saw fit to throw them away. Shep, the male, was so starved he was trying to eat rocks and Little Bit, the mama, was so eat up with mange she had almost lost the sight in one eye. They were both full of stress hormones when Little Bit became pregnant and Sister was born with severe anxiety as a result. She has food anxiety, even though she’s never been hungry, and she’ll jump at the sound of a tarp flapping, even though no one has ever been mean to her. That happens in animals and, since people are animals, it happens in people sometimes too but I’m not here to talk about people today. I’m here to talk about Sister.
She was long past due to get spayed. I had avoided it because I knew it would be traumatic for her but I just couldn’t stand to see her go through another pregnancy so I called the Noah’s Ark in Annville and was told they could give her medicine to calm her down before she had to be loaded up and brought in. That was a relief but I was still very worried about her mental state. The day came and she was indeed calmer than usual. She went right in the carrier for me and wasn’t too nervous when we loaded her in the back of the truck. Still, I couldn’t stand to leave her back there by herself so I donned my cold weather gear and climbed in back with her, sitting where she could see me so she’d know she was safe. When we got there she wouldn’t move once I put the lead on her so she had to be carried in. Now, Sister weighs a tad over 50 pounds due to her food anxiety and I’m a short old lady who has been in better shape than I am now. I couldn’t stand for anyone else take her in because I was afraid she would be afraid so I bent down and scooped her up, using all the love in me to lift her. We made it safely inside and she was good with the tech. It was hard to leave her there but I knew she was in good hands.
I fretted all day, of course, and was a little anxious when we went to pick her up but she was fine. It turned out that we couldn’t put her back in the back of the truck. The weather had warmed up considerably but the tail-gate got stuck so there was no way to load her in. Instead, she rode in the back seat on a comforter with her head in my lap. I had been worried that she would be more freaked out riding inside the truck than in the carrier but, in this instance at least, she was more than happy to be where she was. At first I thought she was still spacey from the drugs but when we got her back to her kennel and her house and food and straw she was full of energy. She was so happy to be home that I thought her stub of a tail would fly off she was wagging it so hard. I think she just really liked being snuggled up with me in the back seat.
Sister loves me and I love her and love is a powerful thing. Love has made her strong enough to trust me through the years even though she doesn’t trust anything and love made me warm enough to ride to Annville in the back of a truck on a cold windy morning in December. Love made me strong enough to dead lift a 50 pound dog and love will see us both through her healing. I did bring medicine home with her to help keep her calm enough to get plenty of rest but it’ll be the love that heals her heart and mind.
Love is like that. It doesn’t matter if its love for an animal or another person. There is no greater force in the Universe and I am so thankful that I have so much of it in my life from all the critters who know me, dogkind and humankind alike. Today is my birthday and the gift of such love makes me full. I don’t reckon I really need anything else. Well, maybe cake.
