Moving Forward and Jumping Monkey Children
We all know things tend to move slowly, especially when you’re in a hurry for them to happen. This week I can report that progress has been made toward moving us into a new office in McKee and we should be able to get back into the old office later this week to see what we might be able to salvage. As I mentioned before, I know my plants didn’t make it but I”m hoping some of my books and some family heirlooms survived with just smoke damage. I look forward to the new space and finally seeing what we have to deal with but, as such things go, I also dread them both; one for the heartache and one for the scramble of setting everything up again. But we have to do the things we have to do in this world. I mentioned to a friend in the aftermath of it all that I’ve never been aware of any option but to put my head down in the face of the storm and go on. All of us at the Jackson County Sun are of that mindset so that’s exactly what we’ll do. We hope for smoother sailing and better winds ahead but for now all we can do is adjust our sails.
Working from home does have its advantages and that was especially true last week. The daughter started a new job and is on evening shift, at least through her training period, so we had the opportunity to keep our grandson Ben on those evenings. It was far easier since we were at home anyway to get him interested in drawing or playing with his toys so we could complete our work. He’s 6 now so he’s much better at amusing himself. There was the occasional TV show he wanted to watch and that was allowed but I’ve never been one to just stick a kid in front of a TV so after the work hours were completed he got to play with PeePaw and Gigi, which he loves. He is a very good boy but, at 6, keeping up with him was just about all we could handle. It took some adapting, and not just for us but for our indoor animals as well. We have one dog and one cat that live inside. They are used to our calm, sedate lifestyle so a jumping monkey child had them both shell shocked the first day. When he left that night they slowly came out of their hiding places but would jump at every noise for an hour or two. They got more used to it as the week progressed but they still hide when he first gets here. We also got used to it as the week progressed and I’m sure Ben did as well. He isn’t used to spending that much time with us every day so setting and learning the boundaries in a new situation was somewhat of a challenge for all of us but we all came through it rather well.
As I said before, Ben is a very good boy. He is also high energy, very creative, full of questions and very very good at testing boundaries. The Boy and I are of the same mind when it comes to setting and maintaining consistent boundaries. That’s very important for all parties involved. Now, you can’t blame a child for not knowing your boundaries if you don’t bother teaching them and you can’t blame a child for being confused if those boundaries aren’t consistent. If something is ok one day but not ok the next that’s going to lead to confusion on the child’s behalf and they’re going to be challenging your boundaries all the time because they don’t really know what’s ok and what’s not. It was all challenging for all of us but it was also interesting to learn his mind and see how he learns ours and a great deal of fun was had through it all.
Ben is a very imaginative child and one of his favorite games is to play make believe with his toys and create scenarios for them to play out. He likes it best when someone else is playing make believe with him so I was happy to join in. Not only did I enjoy it in the moment, I found that it woke up some little Gigi part of my brain. Gigi isn’t just my grandma name, it was my nickname as a child. I found that evening that I was making motor noises when I pushed my cart back into Save-A-Lot and it made me giggle out loud. All of our ages are still contained within us. They just get tamped down with all the things we have to do as adults. I was happy to feel that part of me wake up and play for a while and it was good to have a playmate. I was telling the Boy later that I think sometimes we spend way too much time trying to put children to sleep with distractions and nowhere near enough time letting them wake us up.
On that note, I’ll bid you adieu for this week. Hopefully by next week I”ll be able to tell you where you can find us should you want to stop by the office and say howdy.
