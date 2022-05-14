My Mother’s Daughter
Mothers Day week is always a mixed bag for me emotionally. My mother’s birthday is the same week and its hard to walk through those days without her as I would normally be out picking daisies for her or, when we lived far apart, ordering daisies for her birthday and talking with her for hours on the phone. I always spend those days feeling like I’m forgetting something and when I remember what it is, my heart always aches a bit with missing her. It helped to get outside and walk among the green growing things. She loved being outside almost as much as I do and was always planting something. I guess I get that from her. In the last week the Boy and I have planted two new gooseberry bushes and Sunday we put in two new shagbark hickories. I thought of her as we planted. She would have loved it and considered it a worthy tribute to her birthday and to Mothers Day. I will always miss her but I can still feel her with me, and the older I get the more likely I am to catch a glimpse of her when I look in the mirror.
My mother and I have a lot in common, particularly our stubbornness. That stubbornness has served me well and I’ve been grateful all my life that I inherited that trait from her. I have been told that stubbornness is not an attractive trait in a woman, to which I have always replied, “What on earth made you think I wanted to attract you in the first place?” I also inherited my smart mouth from my Mother and that has also served me well though others have been less appreciative of that particular quality. My mother was her own person. She created herself and recreated herself all her life, adding, subtracting, changing and growing different aspects of herself as she walked along life’s journey. She never allowed anyone or anything else to define her and, while that’s probably not an inherited trait, I most certainly got that from her. I have always been one to insist on myself and define myself as I saw fit without regard to what society might tell me I should be. She encouraged that in me, even though it often brought our stubborn heads to the butting stage. We’d glared and stomp and fume at each other then get tickled at ourselves because it was like fighting with a mirror.
I know Mother loved me. What’s more I know she respected me and even that she was proud of me. Even when she questioned my choices, she was proud that I had the courage to make them for myself. I would love to be able to give her a tour of all our plantings. Her ashes are actually mingled with the soil of my gardens so, in a very real way, she’s right there. She would love that I’m growing gooseberries. She loved them. And she would be so happy to see the huge wildflower beds I’ve made and it would bring her great joy to see the hundreds of little apples that now adorn my apple trees.
As the years go by it seems I feel her here more and more. Maybe that’s an aspect of aging. Maybe we think of and look to our elders more as we approach our own elder years. Whatever the case may be, I find she is in my mind more, particularly when I am planting or reaping and that makes me smile as I go through my days. I didn’t pick any daisies this year but I carried her in my heart. I only cried a little before the sadness was replaced with the gratitude I feel for her helping be become the woman I am, mostly just by being her. Thank you Mommy. I’ll be seeing you in the garden soon.
