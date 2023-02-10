New Beginnings
Well, this week I can finally report that the Jackson County Sun has found a place to call home. Several people have called me over the last few weeks wanting to stop in and make payments and various things and it has been difficult to have to tell them we didn’t really have a place to do that. Now we do. Though we don’t have signage at present and though our new office is just in the beginning stages of set up we are once again open for business in McKee. Our new office is located in the Jack Fiefield building beside Chicken Hut. We’re glad to have the space and glad that we will once again be able to see your smiling faces if you should wish to stop by.
It is strange to be starting over and it's different than our other moves. There were so many things at the old office that I was used to seeing, little touchstones and mementos that I kept around me that gave me a feeling of familiarity. As we are just getting the new office set up there’s not much in here yet that feels familiar so part of my brain feels a little at loose ends. That’s a minor thing and it will change as time goes on. I will acquire new plants and pictures of loved ones and art by the grandson will soon adorn the walls and the new office will begin to feel more like a home away from home and not like a strange place.
I’ve noticed that it’s a common theme among people to want their space to be personalized. It makes sense. We are creatures of connections. Without those symbols of the people and ideas to which we feel a connection we tend to feel a little out of place. We like to be able to look around us and see the symbols of those we share our lives with even when they are not present with us. Being in an office all day can make one feel very isolated, especially when so much of that time is spent interacting with technology and not actual people. It helps to be able to glance around and see those things that connect us to our larger life. I had quite a few such things at the old office. Some of them may have survived the fire and eventually find their way here. I miss seeing my family pictures and my paintings and other things that spoke to me of who I am in a larger sense. It was not unusual for a glance at one of those things to inspire one of these columns in fact. Bare walls just aren’t as conducive to my creativity and the lack of my “touch stones” does tend to make me feel a bit like I’m not settled in.
I believe that the tendency to gather and keep things around us that reflect our internal world externally is an ancient thing. Going back thousands upon thousands of years, archeologists are always finding personal items buried with loved ones and the remnants of human symbols of connection to thoughts and ideas, to other people and to the world around them. We find art on cave walls, needle and tattoo kits, painted hides, tools inscribed with personal symbols, icons of animals and spirits, gods and goddesses, pottery adorned with cultural and personal symbols that were crafted and created by humankind well before such things as offices and newspapers were ever invented. As I said earlier, we are creatures of connections and we have been for a very very very long time. Isolation makes us edgy if we can’t at least have some symbol nearby that reminds us of who we are, who we love and how we see ourselves in the context of the world around us.
In the 1600’s John Donne famously wrote: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man
is a piece of the continent, a part of the main… any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.” That sentiment echoes through all the ages and the evidence of our need to feel connection in this world is obvious to us even if we don’t actively think about it very much. It is actually that need for a sense of connection that is the heart of such things as newspapers and churches and social gatherings. It is not difficult to remember how hard it was during the worst of the pandemic to cut ourselves off from so many things we didn’t even know we would miss until they were missing. We felt cut off and disconnected from so much of our lives, from our loved ones and from the places and things we were used to seeing every day. We may not like to admit it sometimes but people in general really don’t do well without other people, without the larger context of our lives.
I think often of our elders and shut-ins, those in nursing homes and prisons. I think that loss of connection is probably the hardest thing for them to bear. Even Jesus admonished us to visit the sick and those in prison, feeling that even the prisoner did not deserve to suffer the fate of disconnection from his own humanity.
All of that being said, I hope that you are somewhere that makes you feel connected and that there are others around you who make sure you know you are cared for and loved. I also hope that you’ll stop by and say howdy now that we’ve found a place where we can open our doors and welcome you all back into our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.