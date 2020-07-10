New Things
Over the long weekend there were a few new experiences to add to the memory banks. In these days new experiences are getting to be nothing new as we strive to adapt to the health crisis that is now with us and that will probably be with us for long months to come.
None of the experiences were earth shattering but each had its own uniqueness.
On Friday we ventured to Richmond for our first online grocery order pickup at Kroger. Now, I’m not much of a shopper but I do like shopping for food. I like cooking and creating new and better dishes and I like a variety of flavors and ingredients. As much as I enjoy selecting and choosing the best ingredients by reading labels and looking at, touching, and smelling produce, I am not willing at present to expose myself to others or others to myself to that degree. The process was easy and contact free and I got most of the things I wanted. I generally just buy the things I can’t get in Jackson County and save the things I can for local shopping. All in all it was a positive experience and I will do it again. Those who are being extra cautious these days should consider it.
On Saturday morning I woke up, looked in the mirror, and decided that the hair had to go. I usually have it cut about every 3 weeks but since the pandemic I haven’t had it cut by a professional. I’ve trimmed it and worked at it but it finally just got to be too much to deal with so I bit the bullet and took the clippers to it. Now, my hair style is quite short so I figured it would work out ok. Two things I learned from the experience: It’s not as hard as I feared it would be and I need new clippers. It may take some practice but I’m pretty happy with the results, dull clippers notwithstanding. I will eventually turn the task back over to someone who actually knows what they are doing but for now I’m good with taking that particular matter into my own hand.
Later on Saturday we had the joy and privilege of taking our grandson Ben, and his mom and dad on Ben’s first picnic to Turkey Foot. It was the first time we had seen Ben in person since the pandemic. Everyone in question had been tested for Covid 19 and the results were negative so it was time to celebrate. Sandwiches were made and packed. Watermelon and cantaloupe cut and chilled, drinks cooled and packed. I made Ben his own walking stick since we planned to hike a short distance from the campground to stay away from the other people gathered there. In truth, I would be likely to stay away from the other people even if there wasn’t a disease in our midst but the situation certainly called for it. Besides, we wanted to show Ben some of the more amazing features of Turkey Foot that are off the beaten path. Ben is going through a bug phase at present so jars were packed in my field vest in case such a critter should be spotted so he could take it home and learn about it before letting it go. It was a perfect day, if a bit hot. It was so good to be with all of our little family again, sharing a meal and stories and the sights and sounds of the beauty of our homeland. Ben had a wonderful time and learned a few things about the world around him. He has missed us terribly. Though we have kept up with FaceTime and phone calls, it just isn’t the same and, time running different when you’re that age, it had seemed like an eternity since he got to spend any time with PeePaw and Gigi, as he calls us. We had missed him equally as much and it is such a delight and a joy to watch him grow.
Now all of these new experiences were, in one way or another, necessary adaptations to the current health crisis but none of us felt the least bit put out by them. We were glad that online food ordering was an option. I was glad I got the nerve to cut my own hair and didn’t fail miserably at it and we were glad that testing for Covid 19 is now available on a regular basis in Jackson County so that we could finally spend some time with our grandson. It’s really all in how you choose to look at it. In nature, it is those who are most able to adapt that have the advantage over those who can’t or won’t change. I know a lot of people are resistant to change but, to me, it’s kind of silly since change is the only constant. We will do much better with this new challenge if we will expand our thoughts and think of change as an opportunity rather than a burden. Trying to do something a new way can be a bit intimidating but it is often the case that new things are gifts we were missing because we couldn’t let go of the old long enough to notice the magic of the new. Seeing the magic of the new dancing in Ben’s eyes again was worth everything.
