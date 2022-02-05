On Briars and Philosophy
Many of you already know me as you’ve been reading the Jackson County Sun and this column for awhile now. However, this special edition is going out to everyone and there will be many who are unfamiliar with this column so it seems to me that introductions may be in order. This column has had a few manifestations. I originally began writing it for a weekly paper in Florida before I finally got enough sense to bring myself home to these hills where I belong. I hope you’ll find my mental meanderings worthwhile. I suppose, by way of introductions, I should say a little bit about myself right up front– who I am and what the heck “Briar Philosophy” is supposed to be.
My name is Carmen Abner and I am from Sand Gap originally. Now, that really doesn’t tell you much about who I am except for what name my parents decided to tag me with and where I was born. It is the usual starting place for conversations however, so that’s where we’ll begin. These columns usually run more like conversations than anything else so you might as well get used to it. As for who I am, you’ll probably learn more about that than you really want to know if you choose to do me the honor of reading the column from time to time.
Explaining “Briar Philosophy” is another matter and one that requires a bit more self-disclosure than just my name.
The “briar” part is pretty easy to explain. I was born and raised in the hills of Kentucky. Folks from Kentucky are generally referred to as “Briar Hoppers” or just “Briars” for short so I’ve been called a briar pretty much all my life. It’s usually meant as an insult, sometimes in jest and sometimes in all seriousness. I’ve never taken it as such. I know briars too well to ever feel insulted by the remark. Being from Kentucky and being a “briar hopper”, not just in name but in fact, I’ve hopped, stomped, trampled and hoed enough briars to gain a great deal of respect for them. Briars are tough, resilient, adaptable plants. They’re good at surviving just about anything. You may knock them down but not without getting a few wounds yourself and they don’t usually stay down for long. They remind me a lot of the folks who make up the backbone of this country – the common folks who keep finding a way to make it even when life throws obstacles in their way. Briars don’t give up and they don’t give in, even when it’s tempting. I know a lot of people who are briars – people from all over and from all walks of life. Briars have a dignity and determination about them that’s hard to miss once you learn to recognize it. When you find yourself amongst a bunch of people who are actually getting things done, look around. You just might be in a briar patch and you just might be one yourself. That pretty much sums up the “briar” part. Now, on to philosophy.
Philosophy is defined as “the critical study of fundamental beliefs”. This is just a fancy way of saying, “what we think, what we know, and what we think we know.” For a long time Philosophy has been considered the stompin’ grounds mostly of academics and intellectuals and other folks who are often educated beyond the level of their intelligence. There seems to be a perception that the only people who think about what life is all about have three or four letters after their name. That’s absurd in this little briar’s opinion. Some of the best Philosophy I’ve ever heard has come from the Briars of this world – those people for whom understanding what life is all about is more than just a mental exercise. For Briars, trying to figure out what it all means, what we should do and who we should be, is part of who we are and has often made the difference between “makin’ it” or failing. Remember, I said “briars don’t give up and they don’t give in.” They do fail and make mistakes just like everybody else. But in Briar Philosophy you don’t get to use failure as an excuse not to get up and try again and again and again.
So that’s what Briar Philosophy is all about – what we think, what we know and what we think we know. This column will deal with lots of things – little issues and big ones and what they mean to me and to you and to other folks. Some will be stories from the past. Some will be thoughts about the future and some will be about the here and now and what we’re hearin’ now. I won’t be trying to offend anyone and I won’t be trying not to offend anyone. I’ll always welcome feedback and promise to take such feedback, be it positive or negative, into serious consideration. Unlike some philosophies, Briar Philosophy is capable of growth and of change. I’ll admit that I’m stubborn but I’ve never been close minded so feel free to argue with me or agree with me as the mood strikes you.
I’ll warn you right off that I’m a little different. That’s about the kindest way it’s ever been put. I’m not main stream and I’m not right and I’m not left. I’m real hard to pigeonhole. I usually have a different take on things than you’ll see on either side of any subject.
Some of you will like that about me. Some of you will hate that about me and some of you won’t care one way or the other. Either way, welcome to Briar Philosophy. I hope you’ll visit again real soon.
