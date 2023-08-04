Passages
I wrote this poem for a resident at the Assisted Living Facility where I once worked in Florida. Laura was a dear sweet lady and she and her husband had both moved into the facility when it became obvious that it would be easier to enjoy their remaining days if they had help around. They had spent several years there when he passed, rather suddenly, leaving her alone, though she was surrounded by other people. Her heart was broken and her health began to fail. It moved me deeply to see her so deeply wounded. The following lines were a prayer of a sort for her to find peace again in her remaining years. Though this particular incident was years ago, this is a common story. I hope there are those out there who will find some comfort or some access to the grief locked within them, that they might finally be able to process it, cry the tears they’ve feared to shed, and begin to heal.
For Laura
I went down to speak to Death
For a friend, quite wounded by his task.
He paused awhile to answer me
And set aside mythology and mask.
“She weeps,” said I, “that love has left her side.
No longer in this world would she abide.
How am I to answer such great pain
And help her spirit echo life again?”
“She thinks you cruel and yet she thinks you kind.
You’ve taken life and peace but left life and peace behind.
The tears she cries are tears of letting go.
Yet she would follow love’s departure; this I know.
She fears you not but I know her fear;
That your long schedule may long keep her here.
It is my work to bring some light into the shadow you have cast.
Hard pressed I am to find the words so I’ve come to you to ask.”
“It’s been awhile,” said Death, “since a mortal spoke to me.
There was one some time ago. Her name was Emily.
I did my best for her and I’ll do my best for you.
Because you do not curse me I’ll tell you something true.
I am but the harvest. I am but the fall.
I am but the season that comes to one and all.
I am not an ending. I am but a guide.
A hand to help a spirit find life’s other side.
Tell her that I’m sorry
I had to bring her tears.
But tell her to remember this
As she lives out her years.
Had she not first known sunshine, she would not feel the rain.
If love had never touched her, its loss would bring no pain.
She’s blessed to feel such sorrow, strange as it may sound.
True sorrow cannot visit where true joy was never found.
When her eyes no longer cry and my shadow draws away
She’ll see again the gift of life that’s with her every day.
She’ll celebrate her children, appreciate her friends.
She’ll find new joy in living and learn love never ends.
And when her days are truly done, again I’ll see her face.
I’ll take her gently by the hand and lead her home to Grace.
There she’ll learn the pattern and feel the Weaver’s breath
And know my name is truly Life. There’s no such thing as Death.”
@Carmen Abner 2006
