Put it Back Where You Got It
As children we all heard that phrase multiple times no doubt. It was one of those lessons we were expected to learn and, in retrospect, it was indeed a very important one. Learning it has certainly simplified my life. My great teacher, my Grandpa Nathan Jones, was the one who instructed me as to the necessity and importance of putting things back where you go them. I say that Grandpa was a great teacher for a variety of reasons, his patience and calm being chief among them. Even with something as annoying as finding a tool laying about where it didn’t belong, he never let his annoyance show. He let you know that is was a serious thing but he never lost his temper or got angry. You never felt like you were in trouble and he never made you afraid. Grandpa knew that fear was an obstacle to learning, not avenue to reach it. You can’t teach with anger. You can only condition and that’s just not functional long term. Grandpa would patiently explain that if you didn’t put things back where you got them you wouldn’t know where they were when you went looking for them again. And he would test you on it when you would ask him where something was. “Where should it be?” he would say. If you had been paying attention you would already know the answer and be able to walk right to it. If you happened to be the last person who used it he wouldn’t tell you where it was so if you didn’t put it back where it belonged you’d end up being the one traipsing all over the farm trying to find it. That is what they call an object lesson and it certainly underlined the importance of it.
Myself, I learned that lesson well and about 95 percent of the time I put things back where I got them. The five percent of the time when I forget or am distracted are enough to remind me of why I do it 95 percent of the time. The Boy was taught the same lesson but was taught it using fear and anger and it didn’t take quite as well.
I was thinking about all this the other morning. I was wondering where something was that I was going to need later and I said to myself, “Knowing you, you probably put it back where you got it.” I had indeed done just that and I was able to walk right to it. I was reminded again of the lesson and its teacher.
As one thought tends to lead to another or 15, given the way my head works, I followed up those thoughts by thinking about how much more important that lesson is to life in general, not just tools and objects. People spend a lot of time looking for things in this life; things like love and acceptance, compassion and honesty. Those are very important things and things we need in our lives. They color our world and determine how we walk through our days. What I also notice though is that quite a few of these people are receiving such things on a daily basis but they’re not returning them so, when they go to look for them again they’re just not there. The philosophy and the lesson in that is pretty obvious by now I’m sure. If you are fortunate enough in this life to receive love and acceptance from another human being, if someone is blessing you with their time, energy and attention, if you have won the lottery of life and have someone beside you whose dedication and loyalty you never have to doubt and who treats you with respect and deals with you honestly, you would be well served to apply that lesson here as well. Return love for love and compassion for compassion. Return honesty and respect with honesty and respect and return time and energy with time and energy. Always put it back where you got it and when you go looking for it you’ll know right where it is.
