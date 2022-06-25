Reflections of Summers Past
What a beautiful weekend it was. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect, and was an especially welcome relief after all the heat and humidity last week. Though this morning was cool and fresh it is my understanding that the heat will return this week. I’m hoping it won’t be as humid and, like the farmer I am, I’m hoping we’ll get some rain though the forecast isn’t really calling for any. I don’t mind watering my garden and the little trees but nothing really matches a good soaking rain.
The heat can be atrocious and hard to deal with and it can be quite dangerous for some. Be careful out there if you have to get out and check on your neighbors.
Though the hot, steamy weather can be hard to take, I have to admit that there is something about it that feels like kin. I can’t be out in it as much anymore but there was time in my life when it was common-place for me to be out in it for hours on end, thinning corn or picking cucumbers for market, hoeing tobacco or picking beans. The elders used to call this kind of weather “close.” “It sure is close out there,” was a phrase often heard during the hot muggy days of July and August. It makes sense really. It does feel like the heat is right up next to you and hard to get away from. At the same time that the “closeness” can feel oppressive there is something about it that also feels embracing. It just wraps around you and soaks into you. It is not always an unpleasant feeling.
At one time we farmed what was known as the Martin Flats. They belonged to Phil and Terri Curd at the time and they let us use them to grow larger crops. We had acres of corn and cane, cucumber and tomatoes. It was a real job taking care of all of it. I’d thin corn for what felt like hours in the hot sun and later, in the heat of July, pick cucumbers till my little hands were raw. But there was a big old mud puddle around one of the bends in the road just out of sight of the fields. It was perpetually cool under a dense canopy of trees and us kids would take a break now and then and go play in it. I’d play in the water until I was chilled. Then when I’d walk back into the sun it felt like a hug and was a welcomed thing. The damp clothes would keep me cool for quite awhile before the sun dried them.
This all may sound a little odd these days, children working in the fields and playing in mud puddles, coming out wet and dirty to go back and work in the fields some more. I suppose there are some who might think it was unfair for children to have to work so hard but don’t get the idea that it was abuse of any kind. We all understood that the labor was an expected and appreciated contribution to our livelihood. We were participating in that which fed us and kept us clothed. Nobody ever had to force me to work. I welcomed the opportunity and, from it, learned that I had a power that would help me to provide for myself. The importance of self-reliance was not some esoteric idea. It was reality. I became far more connected to the land and water, to the trees and sweet clean air as a result of being amongst them so much and as a result of seeing for myself that they were directly connected to my survival. In the fall, when I would look at the jars and jars of canned beans and tomatoes, beets, corn, pickles and everything else one could think of or when I’d step into the root cellar and take in the sight and scent of potatoes and apples, pumpkins and cushaws and onions, it felt so good to know I had a hand in growing all that goodness. All of that and a hog or two plus eggs from the chickens and a fryer now and then would get us through the winter. It was a kind of security that embraced me and soaked into me like the sun of summer. I wouldn’t trade all that I learned, felt, experienced and came to understand from it for anything in the world. Today my garden and orchard are doing well and it won’t be long before I have ripe tomatoes and fresh corn, squash and beans to nourish my body and soul. There will be apples to dry and make into butter this fall and wild grapes to turn into jam. There will be persimmons for pies and breads and there will be potatoes to enjoy. All of those thing come to me not just by my present labors but by the labors and experience of a young girl who found her power in an amongst the rows of growing things. Once you find such power it never really leaves you.
So, when I walk out in the heat and humidity there is a moment when it feels like kin. It feels like meeting an old family member that was a huge part of my life and it feels like the embrace of memory.
