Silver Linings
“Ring the bells that still can ring. Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” ~Leonard Cohen
Last Sunday at 10:00 a.m. the church bells rang out at Sand Gap United Baptist Church and other churches around the county and around the Commonwealth. This was a way for everyone to say that, even though the buildings might be closed, the church is still here, still awake, still aware. This was a recognition that churches are not built of wood and stone. Churches are made of the people in them and their path through this is about the direction those people choose to travel during this trying time.
We are all feeling the strangeness of this time right now. People are worried and afraid. The future fells uncertain. More information streams in every day from all kinds of places. We worry about ourselves and about our loved ones. We worry also about the countless thousands who will be hurt by this economically even if they never get the virus. Businesses are shutting down and people are losing work. We understand that this in necessary right now to slow the spread of the virus and keep from overwhelming our healthcare system. But that doesn’t stop it from hurting when there are bills to pay and mouths to feed and we must keep body and soul together.
We are living through a time that very few people alive have ever lived through. There are still a handful of people left on the earth who survived the global flu pandemic of the early 1900’s but they are few and far between.
Many of us grew up with the stories of whole families and, in some cases, whole villages, being devastated by the flu. I can remember visiting the remains of small towns, both in Kentucky and southern Indiana, where there was nothing left but a few foundations and a cemetery. The stones were haunting. There were children and parents dying within days of one another, ten people in one week in a town with no more than 100 people in it to start with. Those were desperate times.
These are also desperate times but, thanks to the measures being taken, they will not become as desperate as those time. We have so many advantages that our ancestors didn’t have all those years ago. We have mass communication and better science and medicine. We have better roads and hospitals and a more reliable food supply. But the one thing we have that may be the most important factor in how we move forward is something our ancestors also had. We have each other. We have community. We have our families and our neighbors.
Over the last couple weeks, after restrictions were put in place for social distancing, I have been witness to so many acts of kindness, charity and love. I hear people offering to share their supply of some commodity that is now hard to come by, people offering to shop for those who can’t get out, people giving to one another and encouraging one another. Volunteers have been delivering meals to children and elders who have no other way to eat. There is even some comic relief as grown children are now attempting to ground their parents to keep them from being exposed to danger. These are the silver linings of these cloudy days. These are the bells ringing out the song of our love for one another. These are the sounds that reach heaven.
There have always been dark times and we have always come through them.
This virus is here to stay. It won’t go away. It won’t be “defeated.” But what will happen, what is happening already, is that we will adapt to it just as we’ve adapted to the other viruses that have come our way. If we can slow the spread, we can limit the number of cases and the number of deaths, perhaps long enough to create a vaccine and some effective treatments to protect our most vulnerable people, our elders and those who are already struggling with health issues.
Globally, we are putting our minds together to solve this problem and problem solving is what we, as a species are good at. It may seem sometimes that we create more problems than we solve but, as with the Dust Bowl of the 1930’s, when push comes to shove we find a way to lay down our divisions, put our heads together and our hearts together and come up with a solution.
We will do the same now.
A friend of mine wrote a poem about the times we’re going through. The last line struck me as true and worthy of these circumstances.
“All times are dark times. Come, let us gather around the fire. We can only build it high and wait for dawn, as we have done before.”
We will build high the fires of our shared humanity and together, when morning comes, we will be stronger for having lived through the night.
