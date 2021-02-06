Snow Daze
Woke up this morning to fresh snow. I love the sight of snow as long as I don’t have to get out on the roads. It seems to blanket everything in peace and quite. I can’t take the cold like I could as a child but I still like to get out and walk through it, especially when the sun shines on it. I can’t see a thing when I come back in but, somehow, I feel I’ve had a mega dose of sunshine.
As a kid, snow days were different. Don’t get me wrong, there were still chores to do; water to be drawn, critters to be fed and watered, wood or coal to be carried in and meals to be cooked. But there was no school so there was more free time and more fun to be had. Back then we’d get deep snows. It wasn’t unusual to sink in up to your knees. It would be perfect for building snow men and snow forts and for making snow cream. Snow Cream was a favorite winter treat. We’d bring in big dishpans full of snow to which Mommy would add fresh cream and vanilla and sometimes a little food coloring. It was delicious, as far as I can remember.
We had some of the best hills for sled riding and though we rarely had anything as fancy as store-bought sleds we were good at finding things to use. One winter we commandeered the inside of an old refrigerator door, the plastic part. It was big enough to get four kids on. We made a rope handle for it to use for steering which, given physics didn’t work. It was great until it split in two on the way down the hill and we all had to bail off into the deep snow. But even that was fun. I think that was the same year we decided to make the world’s biggest snowball. The snow was just right for rolling big balls for snow men so we decided to see how big we could make a snow ball. It was easy going at first but by the time the ball was about 4 foot across it took all of us to roll it so we headed for a hill and pushed it down. It was about 6 feet across by the time we reached the bottom and so heavy it couldn’t be budged. It felt like such an accomplishment and we were all very proud of it. It was May before the last of it melted, which made us even more proud.
We would be soaked and half ice by the time we would go inside but I don’t remember feeling the cold. We’d take off all the wet outerwear to be hung behind the woodstove. They would steam for what seemed like hours. Mommy would make us hot cocoa with real cocoa powder and fresh milk and cream to get something warm in our bellies to counter the cold.
I was always an early riser, even as a child, so I would usually know there was snow before anyone else. It was one of my favorite snow day activities to get up before anybody else, quietly go outside to see if I could make the first tracks in the snow. Everything looked magical. It was like waking up on another planet. If the snow was really deep it would be a little hard to get your bearing if you got out too far from the house because the drifts would change the landscape and things would seem so different. I would be an explorer on a new world and set out to look for new life forms. I only found the usual ones; the goats in their shed curled up in the hay, the pigs in their pen and the dogs and geese and chickens still waiting for the sun to warm things up a bit before they would venture out. Sometimes Mommy’s black cat, Jade, would be waiting for me. She and I had a pattern. She would wait on the porch roof for me to come out then jump down on my shoulder and ride with me on my walks. It kept her out of the snow and I really enjoyed the company. I don’t really know how long I’d stay out. Time would feel different. I’d just stay out until my feet got cold then head back in to warm up by the woodstove. Usually Mommy would be up by then and have the fire built up and oats cooking on the stove and biscuits in the oven. Sometimes it would be just us for awhile and I liked that . It was unusual to have her all to myself. We would talk about what I’d seen and what we might do that day. She had gotten used to waking up to find me missing and knew my habits well enough to give me time to come back in before worrying.
These days the snow has lost some of it’s magic, as many things do when we get older. But, it never snows that I don’t think about what fun it was to wake up on our ridge and look out at the wonder of a world turned white and imagine all the possibilities of the day.
