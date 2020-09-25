Soap Box
Some of you might have seen me around town recently wearing a mask sporting the words, “Love is a Verb.” Some of you might even remember that I’ve used that phrase repeatedly in my writing. Once there was a whole column devoted to it by way of Parts of Speech. We all remember those early English lessons so we all know that Love is a Verb. We all know it but these days it seems I see way too many people acting like it just ain’t so.
Now, I don’t like to preach. I prefer to offer up my perspective and leave it at that but I’m afraid these scary times have called me to get up on a soapbox and try to shine a little light on how important it is for us to remember, now more than ever, that love is, indeed, a verb.
Yes, I’m going to talk about masks and hand washing, and social distancing. I know people are sick of hearing about these things but I also know that people are literally quite sick and some of them have been lost to our lives from our seeming refusal to accept their necessity. Maybe it will help if we understand that it is an act of love to do these simple things; wearing a mask in public, practicing proper hygiene, avoiding close contact with others and avoiding gathering in groups. That’s the reason I went to the trouble to have my mask custom made to bear those words, so that every time I put it on I would be reminded that I do so because I love. Remembering that keeps me from feeling annoyed or put out that I need to remember to look after others. It calls back to mind that favorite quote of mine that we were all asked to live by, “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Now I’ll be the first to admit that there are people I don’t like and wouldn’t want to spend time with but I love them all. I love you all. And it’s not like we’re being asked to literally lay down our lives. We are not being required to suffer physical harm or give our actual blood for the sake of others though even that would be in keeping with that commandment. We are simply being asked to observe a very, very minor inconvenience for the sake of the health of others and, really, for our own sake.
This issue isn’t a political issue, as much as some have tried to turn it into one. Those of you who know me very well at all know that I am a complete nerd and, as such, I have researched this issue back to front and top to bottom. I have poured through science and medical journals worldwide. I have pushed beyond the media narratives coming at us from all sides and all the hard evidence tells us we are up against a very real threat to human health. Even without all the research, my own experience with those who have contracted, suffered from and even passed from this virus is enough to tell me how real it is and how deep and painful the reality has been for many. Just recently I saw a post from a family member of someone whose life is still in the balance as a result of Covid 19. He had not seen his loved one in over a month but still drove to the hospital just to sit in his car in the parking lot to be close by. It broke my heart to think of it, the fear, the dread, the reaching with his whole heart, hoping his love would be felt through those walls. This is the reality of Covid 19, y’all.
What would you give to be able to prevent this? What would you be willing to do to save anyone such suffering, whether you know them or not? Would you be willing to “lay down” not your life but just a little of your time, a little of your attention, a little convenience, a little of your love? Everything else aside, that’s really what it gets down to. Are you willing to live love as a verb to save someone, possibly even yourself, from the risk of such dire consequences? Rarely are we given the opportunity to love so much by doing so little. Be well, my friends. Stay safe and, for love’s sake, look out for one another. It is the least we can do.
