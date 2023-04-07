Spring Clearing
It’s that time of year! I can tell by my aching muscles and the slight sun/windburn on my face. Clearing and planting have begun. This past weekend’s projects were getting a new strawberry bed ready and clearing the grass and sod from around my apple trees. The strawberry bed was easy as I had piled up grass and sod there last year to compost. I just had to remove some of the early weeds, throw on some composted manure and till it all in. It’s lovely dirt and I’m looking forward to the new plants that should be arriving soon.
The apple tree project, well that’s another story. I planted the trees 4 years ago. They should have produced their first real crop last year but the late freeze caught them. Without the chore of making apples they got busy growing. It is important that grass be cleared from the base of the tree all the way out to the “drip line” which is the edge of the canopy. What was a matter of clearing a circle about 4 feet in diameter had, by this Spring, become double the task. I’m not complaining, mind you. I’m happy to see the trees healthy and maturing nicely. But it’s a lot of work.
Fortunately I’m no stranger to hard work or how to drive a grubbing hoe so the task, while tedious and back breaking, doesn’t take a lot of mental consideration. As is my habit while engaged in such tasks, I let my mind wander to the philosophy behind it, wondering what metaphor for life I might unearth as I dug.
I didn’t have to go too deep to find it because, really, it was right in front of my face, or my hoe at least.
People grow too and there are times, when conditions are right, that we have exceptional growth spurts. For quite a few people the last several years have set conditions in place that froze our blossoms but gave us the opportunity to grow in ways we were not expecting. This Spring some of us are waking up to realize we’ve outgrown a lot of the internal spaces in which we had planted our thoughts about ourselves. You can outgrow about anything if conditions are right. Many of us have outgrown jobs, ideas of what’s important, goals we thought we had to accomplish, and dreams that were put in our heads by other people. Some of us have outgrown relationships, people we thought we’d always want to be around, habits we thought would always be a part of us.
Now we’re looking around ourselves at all the sod that needs to be removed in order for our expanded roots to be fed and watered by the new spring. We know it’s going to be a lot of work to remove the things that surrounded us peacefully last year but are choking us this year and we wonder if we’re up to the task. Maybe it’ll be ok if we don’t do it. Maybe we’ll just let the grass of old thoughts and habits take the ground this year. Maybe we’ll be fine just going on as if nothing has changed. It’s tempting to just let things be. After all, it has been a hard year and we’re tired. The winter and ice and floods took what little reserve we had left after a year of living with a pandemic. Spring has filled us with a sense of newness and hope but that’s a lot of work and we really don’t know how to start or what tools to use or how long it will take.
I know. I’m right there with you. But I also know that I’ll be sorry if I don’t set my mind to the task at hand as readily as I set my grubbing hoe to the mass of old sod before me. I know that if I don’t remove that which has become detrimental to me, I will regret it. For my trees, they won’t get the rain they need to make the apples that will feed me tomorrow if the sod is drinking it all before it can reach the roots. For the new patterns of growth in my mind, they won’t get life giving rain of new thoughts and ideas if those old thoughts and habits are taking all the energy before it gets a chance to feed them.
So, as I set about clearing my orchard of all that does not feed it, I will also set about clearing my mind of all that takes away from the potential this new growth offers.
I will be sore in mind as well as in body, because it is always a somewhat painful process to clear things that no longer serve us. But when all has been cleared away I can sit down at the end of these spring chores and know there is room now to bloom again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.