Sprung Forward
Well, I sprang forward this weekend but I think my spring may be a little rusty because I felt something give about 6 o’clock this morning. I think it was my brain. It was just unwilling to believe that it was time to wake up and I don’t blame it. I think I have permanently sprung the part of me that is ok with this silly time change twice a year. It never did sit right with me but the older I get the more I think it’s just a waste of time, pun intended. But how did this all get started anyway?
Well, in 1916, during World War I, Germany decided to adopt Daylight Savings Time (DST) in an effort to save energy for the war effort. The thought was that with more hours of daylight in the evening less energy would be used on artificial lighting, thus leaving more fuel available for fighting. Before electric lighting became widespread lighting was provided using various fuels, all of which had other potential military uses. Many countries across Europe soon followed suit. In the US, “Fast Time,” as it was called then, was first introduced in 1918. The initiative was sparked by Robert Garland, a Pittsburgh industrialist who had encountered the idea in the United Kingdom. Seven months later the initiative was repealed and no one thought anymore about it until World War II. In 1942, at the height of the war, President Franklin D. Roosevelt reintroduced the measure, instituting year-round Daylight Saving Time in the US. Referred to as “War Time.” The idea, once again, was to save energy for the war effort. Following the war confusion ensued. With some states in the US keeping Daylight Savings Time and others reverting back to what one could only call “natural time,” schedules were in disarray for trains, bus lines and the broadcasting industry. In 1966, the Uniform Time Act was established. While states were given the authority to opt out of DST, the act created a more uniform time schedule for much of the nation and our familiar Spring forward and Fall back became the standard. There have been tweaks and adjustments on and off over the years but, with a few exceptions we’ve all been springing forward and falling back since I was about 2 years old. That’s 57 years and I, for one, think that’s probably long enough. And before anybody says, “But the Farmers…..,” there’s a matter that needs to be cleared up. The idea that Daylight Savings time was created to benefit farmers is a myth. In fact, in 1919 farmers lobbied against it and still aren’t big fans. It turns out that the animals don’t like it, especially the cows. We have alarm clocks to let us know what time it’s supposed to be. Farm animals just have their internal sense of time. Of course it turns out that humans, being animals, also have an internal clock and, if we’re honest, we don’t like it much either.
As a child, I don’t remember even noticing it much. We were up before daylight most days anyway and worked until dark whatever the clock might say. That’s the way it is when you grow most of your own food. The sun came up when the sun came up and the stars came out when the stars came out and everything in between was decided by what needed doing.
As for energy savings, ok, maybe back in the sixties and to some degree through the seventies it was helpful in some parts of the country. During that time electric lighting was the main use of energy so saving on that could have made a difference. Now people usually start sucking the magic electric juice the minute they get home from school or work. Televisions, computers, video games etc are using tons of energy before the first light is turned on because it got dark outside. Of course nobody waits until it gets dark outside to turn their lights on and electric heat and air conditioning is running all day long whether anyone is home or not.
The only even half baked excuse for keeping it seems to boil down to some small impact on public safety. The thought is that that extra hour of daylight in the evening gives people a window of opportunity to be out and about before the sun goes down and the crime rate goes up. Drivers are better able to see people out jogging or children playing, so the reasoning goes, thus promoting public safety. Maybe it’s just me but perhaps our efforts would be better spent in working toward decreasing the crime rate by addressing poverty, despair and drug addiction. And maybe we could teach children not to play in the road if they happen to be outside playing after dark which, in most places, rarely seems to happen anymore. (See above re TV and computers and video games.)
All in all, I’m just not seeing any great reason why we should cling to a thing that really isn’t functioning the way it was intended anymore and which, for the most part, just annoys people and makes them groggy until they get adjusted, usually about a week before the time changes back. I was too young in 1966 to have any say in the matter but, if anyone wants my vote to rid humanity of this silly habit they can have it. I’m with the farmers and the cows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.