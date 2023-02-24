Still Waters and Continuance
This past weekend was a calm one, for the most part. It was the first weekend in a while that we didn’t have the grandson and didn’t have any trips out we had to make. As much as I love being around Ben, I have to say it was a welcome break. He’s not yet big enough to help with the outside chores that have to be done this time of year but he’s eager to try. Not being one to ever want to stop that kind of enthusiasm for learning how to do things, I’ve tried to include him in little projects that he can handle but have let some of the bigger things slide until I could get some time to work on them myself.
Now, I know it’s strange but calm time is for me the best time to get out my tools and work outside. This spring’s big project is to reclaim the banks of the little pond in the front yard. It is a tangled mess from years of just letting things grow because there were other things to tend to and because if you didn’t get to it before things started growing in the spring it was just hopeless. I’d been wanting to get to it over the winter on the nicer days but lacked the tools I needed. Then came my birthday observed. (I moved my birthday to groundhogs day a few years back because I always hated a winter birthday and groundhogs day is my favorite holiday.) This year the Boy gifted me an electric hedge trimmer. It’s battery powered so no cord to pull around. In the past I haven’t been a fan of battery powered tools of any kind. They just didn’t seem to have the power or hold out long enough to get any significant work done. A few years ago I bought myself a battery powered tiller and was amazed at its abilities so I wasn’t hesitant to try a hedge trimmer manufactured by the same company. I must say, it is more than up to the task. I used it for a couple hours last Thursday and had to take it back out Saturday just to finish running down the battery so I could charge it in time to get back on the job Sunday.
The pond bank is a tangle of briars, quince and honeysuckle vines with enough poison ivy thrown in to make it likely to cause a problem. I’m only allergic if I get it into an open wound but, given the number of briars, scratches seemed quite likely. Though I hate working in gloves I donned a set, made sure I had on long sleeves, got out my rake and my limb loppers and gave the new trimmer a workout. It slices through ½” growth like butter. Anything smaller and you barely feel any resistance at all. Of the two of us, the trimmer definitely had an easier time. As of this morning the trimmer has not once complained of soreness while I myself had trouble lifting my right arm over my head for the first few minutes after waking up. Still though, this is my 60th spring on this planet so I’m rather proud I managed that much effort without more pain that I experienced.
Reclaiming the pond is more than just a chore that needs done. It’s a mission inspired by its history. Quite a long time ago the Boy’s grandfather wrote out a little deed and gave the Boy the pond because he loved it so much and spent a great deal of time playing around it. . It meant the world to him and he’s always cherished that gesture on his grandfather’s part. Now, when I first started cleaning up around it the thought didn’t occur to me but as I continued the task it came to my mind that, if cleaned up, Ben would really enjoy the pond as well. One day, when he’s just a little older, the Boy will make his own little deed and give the pond to Ben. It is not a grand inheritance in the way the world values things but I can think of no greater gift of continuance than for Ben to feel the same sense of joy that something as magical as that little pond might be his.
We get too caught up in the cost of things in this world and fail to remember their real value. That little pond, in and of itself, is a shallow little thing and at present it’s a mess and a tangle but its story is of more value than is obvious from the surface. Reclaiming both the pond bank and the story will be my gift to both the Boy and Ben. More stories will be made there and that little circle of still water and life will bring forth memories that will sustain them both through the years. It should be kept in mind as we age that it is not so important that we have wealth and property to pass on to the next generation. It is far more important that we reclaim and remember our own stories so that we might plant seeds of continuance in the lives of those who will carry on after us. Within us all there are stories of great depth and worth if we think about it. They may not have tangible things like little still water ponds attached but their value to our children and grandchildren cannot be measured merely by the symbol of them. The pond may be the thing that will be named in the deed but the love is the thing that will make the deed a magical scroll of continuance. I cannot wait to see the delight in elder eyes and young when the gift is passed on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.