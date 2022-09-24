Storing up Treasures
I know the bible says not to store up your treasures on earth but I don’t think they were talking about apples and this time of year apples are about my favorite treasures around. Now that drought we had back in June and the first part of July really stressed my trees so my crop this year is not what it should have been but there will be apple butter and pies and the like. Pies for the present and apple butter stored up for when the cold wind blows.
Growing up Mommy would spend hours stirring apple butter on the stove. I’d take a turn from time to time so she could have a break. Apple time was a busy time with apples to be peeled and cored and sliced. Some of them would go on clean sheets on top of the house to dry in the sun. It was a tin roof so it made a great place to dry apples. Others would be placed in a big heavy kettle to cook down for applesauce and apple butter. The peels would be kept separate from the cores and seeds and used to make jelly. Everything else went to the pigpen to feed the hogs. Not a scrap was wasted. Storing up the summer’s treasures was how we made it through the winter and with 5 kids you couldn’t let anything go to waste. I got really good with a paring knife and I can still peel an apple all the way around without breaking the peel. I make my apple butter in the crock-pot these days and I don’t save my peels for jelly. I never really cared for apple jelly. My peels go in the compost pile to make dark rich compost for next year’s plantings so they still don’t go to waste.
I always get bit by the “storing things up” bug this time of year. I’m sure that’s a bug that has been part of my ancestral impulses for longer than I can imagine. People have been in the business of figuring out how to make it through the winter by storing up their summer treasures for a very long time. It has only been in the last 50 years or so that it has fallen out of fashion even here. It’s too convenient to run to the grocery store or one of the myriad convenience stores to pick things up on a daily or weekly basis. I won’t go into a winter without knowing I’ve got a months worth of food put back just in case the winters of my youth make a come back and we end up socked in with snow and ice for a month. The ice storm a couple years ago caught a lot of people off guard and some were hurting for food before it was over with. True to form I had plenty food and a gas stove to cook it on so we didn’t miss any meals. Given the fact that prices are continue to rise for everything and there is some prediction of a rough winter, I suspect I won’t be the only one who has food put back this year. Some have taken up the almost lost art of canning again and I’ve seen more gardens along the roads than in years past. It makes me glad to see that. I’ve always been a supporter of self-reliance. The more we can do for ourselves the less we have to depend on outside help and less vulnerable we are to things like the weather and things like the corporate greed that has those who already have too much raking it in and those who have too little barely getting by or not getting by at all.
The fact that we didn’t have much to rely on other than ourselves and a few acres of earth did me a favor when it comes to knowing how to get by. I learned a lot about how little one actually needs and I learned a little about how much one can do without and still remain perfectly happy. The world tries to sell up treasures and distractions which end up in storage sheds and landfills most of the time. We really do tend to store up too many treasures on earth when it comes to material things, especially those no one really has a use for. Never been much of a materialist myself but I’ll store my apples up and my persimmons and there will be loaves of banana and persimmon bread in the freezer beside the chicken and fish and beef and there will be cans and cans of things and big storage containers full of what we used to call staples – flour and sugar, meal and rice and pasta. When the snow flies the things of the summer I’ve managed to store up will bring a heavenly sense of goodness right here on earth and I’ll say a prayer of gratitude for bounty and foresight.
