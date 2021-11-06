Stubborn as a Mule
Guilty. Might as well confess since there isn’t a soul who knows me who doesn’t already know it and have evidence of the fact. It was always said that I was too stubborn and head strong for my own good. Maybe that’s true and maybe it’s not.
There have been instances where my stubbornness has been my greatest asset, seeing me through situations where a less stubborn soul might have given up.
There is also evidence, however, that in some of those situations, giving up would have served me better that pushing through. Still, I think my stubbornness down through the years has done me more good than harm and I’m probably too stubborn to admit it might be the other way around.
The most recent example of my stubbornness came about over this past weekend. I got up Sunday and decided it was time to give our dog, Nubbin, a bath. She’s not a big dog but she is a tad overweight. She did really well in the tub but was hesitant to get out as it was slick, so I lifted her out. I was standing at an odd angle and just as I had her up over the lip of the tub she wiggled hard and, as a result, I pulled a muscle in my left hip. It was all I could do to hang on to her and get her safely put down on the floor. It hurt like crazy and I immediately started grumbling because it looked like I wasn’t going to be able to even get a good start on the rest of my to do list for the day.
The Boy encouraged me to lie down and take it easy for the rest of the day lest I make it worse. I rubbed some of my homemade pain oil on it and took a couple aspirins and stretched out on the bed, intending to take his advice. That lasted all of 20 minutes. As I lay there I kept thinking about my to do list. It included some pretty important (to me) things. I needed to clear off a spot for the little green house I recently purchased. It’s a lean-to construction that goes up against the garage on the side that has southern exposure. It was more than just clearing a spot. I also wanted to pile up some of the weeds I’d clear and some old hay and cover it with black plastic to create a sort of a passive heater. The black plastic would gather heat and help break down the mulch beneath and the decomposition of the mulch beneath would add more heat to the greenhouse.
The longer I lay there the more I was sure I could still get it done if I was just careful about how I moved. So, up I got and out I went. The Boy didn’t’ bother trying to stop me. He knows how I am when I set my jaw to do a thing. He just told me to be careful. Within an hour or so I had the spot ready. I had cleared weeds, put down newspapers, put the weeds back on top, toted old hay to cover the weeds and covered the whole thing with black plastic. My brain felt better even if my back didn’t. I then proceeded to sort out the rest of my apples from the season and put together a persimmon cupcake recipe I’d been wanting to try. (They are delicious, by the way), fed the critters, did a load of laundry and made homemade chicken noodle soup for supper. By the time I was ready to lie down for the evening my back was still sore and it hurts pretty bad sitting in this chair at the office this morning. I don’t know whether it would have been better if I’d rested or whether it would have seized up and been worse. I just know that I managed to do all the things I wanted to do by being too stubborn to listen to what was probably good advice.
My mother used to have fits over my stubbornness, even though any number of people would have testified that this nut didn’t fall far from the tree when it came to stubborn. They say it is harder to deal with others who have the same traits as our selves, and my mother certainly had her work cut out for her when it came to trying to soften my hard head. She might as well have saved herself the trouble as it never worked. She finally took my grandpa’s advice where I was concerned. When she’d complain that I was stubborn as a mule he’d always say, “give her her head,” meaning she should let me find my own way through whatever I might be considering. It was the only way I would learn and, for all he knew, I might just have the right of it. For good or for ill, the one thing in my life I have always owned is my head. Hard and strong and willful as it is, I reckon I’m glad of it and I don’t suppose I’ll be giving over the running of it to anyone else. I don’t imagine, at this point, anyone else would want the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.