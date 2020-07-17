The Fear Factor
“This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
~Franklin D. Roosevelt
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” said FDR close to 90 years ago. He wasn’t wrong. He also wasn’t wrong about how that fear paralyzes us from forward action. Note that it isn’t the fear, it is the fear of fear that locks us up and leads us to all kinds of thoughts and behaviors that keep us from finding our way through any dark time. In much of this nation, that dark time is now and it seems we fear nothing more than our own fear.
I see the evidence of that all around me. I see it wrapped up in false scapegoats and conspiracy theories. I see it in people who have little and who are afraid of being afraid of losing what little they have. I see it in those who cry “HOAX” at the top of their voices because they are so afraid of being afraid of the truth that we face the terrifying prospect of millions of people worldwide dying of our current pandemic.
When you are afraid of being afraid you will grasp at whatever straw or straw man argument that will allow you to believe you do not need to be afraid. You will create for yourself delusion after delusion that brings you some peace and allows you to sleep at night without the constant nagging fear that the truth is right outside your window, waiting to claim you or a loved one.
I get it. I truly do. I, myself, have lived with fear and the fear of fear. But it is this fear of being afraid that is turning us against the truth, turning us against reason and turning us against each other. It is that fear of being afraid that we cannot afford for it will rob us of solutions and will bring about the very future of which we are afraid.
It would be easy for me to be angry at the people whose denial of science and truth and reason stand in the way of reaching a solution to our current struggles, sooner rather than later. It would be easy for me to blame them for my own current level of fear about what we face. I could be saying, “If THEY would only come to terms with the truth we could get through this with a lower level of suffering and death. But there is no THEY, in truth. There is only US. And, to one degree or another, we are all afraid of our own fear. When I strip away my own frustration and my own fear, I feel nothing but compassion for these people. They are, mostly, simply terrified of being afraid.
“Fear creates danger. Courage dispels it,” said Henry David Thoreau in 1855. He was also not wrong. For it is fear that has led to so many people, many of them good-hearted people, being at each others throats, spouting pure hatred and downright meanness over something as simple as the wearing of a mask. And it is courage that we need now, more than we can remember needing it in our lifetimes. Remember that courage cannot exist if there is nothing to fear. Remembering that may help us come to terms with our fear and find a way through it. We should not judge ourselves by the fact that we are afraid. Of course we are afraid. We would be foolish not to be afraid. We must only focus on how we will face that fear. We can choose to face it with courage instead of denial. We must seek the truth of matters for the truth leads to understanding and understanding any problem is the path to solving it. It is ok to be afraid, even to be afraid of being afraid, but we should be turning toward one another in our fear and sharing the journey toward a solution instead of turning away to hide our faces and our hearts from the fear that challenges us. We should be turning toward one another and admitting to the trembling we feel when we think of what we face, comforting each other in this time of global danger. We should not be greeting one another with insult and anger, accusation and enmity. We face what we face together. That is the truth no matter how divided we may believe ourselves to be. What we face is a virus that has no politics, no religion, no party allegiance. It does not care if we are rich or poor, downtrodden or powerful. It will not be swayed by our belief or our unbelief. It does not, and cannot care who we are. And yes, that truth is a terrifying prospect. We cannot wish it away or deny it away or pray it away. We can only come together in our attempt to understand it and face it with courage and a resolve that, if we all lean on one another instead of tearing one another down, we can stand up to anything.
“And you shall seek the truth and the truth shall set you free.” ~ Jesus
