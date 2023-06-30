The Good Samaritan
Most everyone around here knows the story of the Good Samaritan. It was one of Jesus’ teaching stories against judgment. In the story, a Jewish traveler who has been beaten and left beside the road for dead is ignored by those who, in that particular culture, were thought to be “good” people. A Samaritan comes along and rescues the man, getting him help and saving his life. The Samaritans at the time were despised by the Jews but it was only the Samaritan who offered help. Jesus tells this story in response to a provocative question from a lawyer who asked, “ And, who is my neighbor?” after hearing the “Great Commandment” which embodies the heart of the ethics taught by Jesus. For those who may not be familiar with what I’m talking about, in the Book of Matthew Jesus is asked, “What is the greatest commandment in the law?” His answer: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. ' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.” This story struck a chord with me as a child. I never forgot it. For me, as a child, the lesson was clear. Your neighbor is anyone who is in need of your help and support and that means everybody. To pass by a neighbor in need of assistance is to break that commandment.
I have, in my life, done my best to be a good samaritan to those around me, without regard to their place or position or economic status, their color or kin, their religion or social standing. I have, unfortunately, been witness to the breaking of this commandment on many occasions so when I found myself in crisis one day not too long ago I was completely prepared to be passed by. I was not prepared for a Good Samaritan to stop and offer help but that is exactly what happened.
As I’ve mentioned before, we have a lot of dogs. They came to us by way of being thrown away by those who found them too much trouble or too hard to feed or too sick or whatever excuse one may have for abandoning them by the roadside. We live in an area that is considered an ideal spot for people to get rid of animals they no longer want. We have reached full capacity for how many animals we can afford to feed and care for so when another stray showed up a few weeks back I gave him food, took his picture and set about trying to find a home for him. He is a beautiful animal, just a giant puppy really. He had been making my yard his home for several weeks and I had had no luck finding someone to give him a home.
One day a couple of weeks back I was standing at the sink looking out my kitchen window when one of my dogs started barking like crazy. I went out and tried to call her back from the road but she wouldn’t come. I immediately suspected something was very wrong because that wasn’t like her. When I walked down to the road my heart sank. The big beautiful puppy had been hit by a car and, of course, the driver had just gone on down the road without stopping to see to the welfare of the animal. When I got down there he was still alive. He was in bad shape. Blood was coming out his nose and his breathing was rough and he couldn’t move. He was in the middle of the lane so I had no choice but to drag him out of the road and try to get him somewhere safe. He was far too big for me to carry and there was no one else around at the time. I managed to get him to the grass at the end of my driveway. I really didn’t think there was a chance he would live and I had no way of getting him to the vet. I assumed he wasn’t long for the world but I wasn’t about to let him lay there and die alone so I sat down beside him in the grass and petted him. His eyes were open and he seemed aware so I wanted him to at least know that I was there. Vehicles kept passing, not even slowing down though I would have thought the scene made it obvious what had happened. I know people don’t pay much attention, which is why he was hit in the first place and, in the second place, most people don’t want to be bothered with other people’s problems. I was prepared to sit there until he passed if necessary to keep him from being alone.
Much to my surprise someone stopped. A Good Samaritan had seen and understood what was happening. He pulled into my driveway and offered assistance. He was also touched by the wounding of, as he put it, “one of God’s creatures.” He offered to take the dog to the Vet in Annville and even volunteered to pay for his medical care. His kindness toward both myself and the dog who would come to be known as “Lucky” moved me to tears.
By some miracle Lucky survived and it looks like he’s going to be ok. The miracle isn’t really a mystery. The miracle is love. Not the thought of love but the movement of love. If that wasn’t enough to melt my somewhat jaded heart, the Good Samaritan is adopting Lucky after he is released from the vet. He will have a good home and a good life, neither of which I could have given him under the circumstances. I am eternally grateful to this man. He wishes to remain anonymous and I understand that. We are to do our good in secret where possible. That is a tenet I also follow.
I will say that the gentleman in question was known to me and it makes the story even more a parallel that we are probably polar opposites when it comes to parts of our worldview but, as I told him, that pales in comparison to our shared understanding of what it means to be human and what it means to “love your neighbor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.