The Little Winters
Well, it was a mite chilly this morning and there was a bit of frost here and there. I guess this must be dogwood winter, though most of the dogwoods have lost their flowers. They did get an early start on blooming though and there are a few blossoms still sprinkled amongst the leaves so I’m going to go ahead and call it dogwood winter. If that’s the case then we still have one “little winter” to go, that being blackberry winter. The blackberries have yet to bloom but will be soon. It’s unusual to get a frost with blackberry winter so I’ll go ahead and start planting this week, with the expectation that I may have to cover a few things up if a new frost should come. My apples and pears have already set so neither last night’s frost nor the one predicted tonight should cause them any damage. I do have pawpaw blossoms for the first time this year. The blossoms are just coming on and I’m hoping the frost last night didn’t do them any harm. I had just noticed them yesterday and they are still green and unopened. Most things that are in that “pre bloom” stage can withstand a bit of a chill. I was so excited to see blooms on them. Hopefully my excitement wont turn to disappointment when I go out this evening to check on them. They say you shouldn’t count your chickens before they’re hatched. I reckon that goes for pawpaws as well. The experts say the blossoms when closed can survive as long as it doesn’t get down to about 26 degrees. It didn’t, so I’m hopeful they’ll make it and get pollinated and this fall will see me eating fresh pawpaws from my own tree.
There was a big old pawpaw tree growing on the property where my grandpa and grandma Jones lived before moving to Ohio. I remember picking them up and putting them in my overall pockets. They are one of my favorite fruits on the planet, tasting like something between a banana and a mango. They make a wonderful cream pie and I’m sure they are good for other things, if I can refrain from them all as soon as they are ripe.
Unpredictable weather can make trying to grow anything frustrating and disappointing. Knowing about the little winters has been helpful in my endeavors but even then it’s hard to cover up an entire paw paw or apple tree once they get a certain height and you just have to hope for the best, accept whatever may come and adapt to the circumstances as they present themselves. So, in that way, growing things is pretty much like the rest of life. We can learn as much as possible about patterns and pay attention to how things usually happen in an effort to predict what to expect but there aren’t too many sure things in life, neither with pawpaws or with people. I’ve spent my life studying both plants and people. That may be why I’m more comfortable with plants. Hands down, even with uncertain weather, plants are a whole lot easier to predict and a lot easier to understand.
I suppose people have “little winters” too from time to time. We all do, I imagine. Sometimes a chill will just come over my mind and I don’t have the energy it takes to get things done. I get frigid in my thoughts and just want to go into hibernation and not deal with anything or anybody. If it happens to me I know it happens to other people so I try to cut folks a whole lot of slack and adapt to whatever season they may be having at any given time. Nobody can be bright and sunny all the time. If someone is a little frosty with you, try to take into account that they may be in the midst of a little winter that they could neither predict nor prevent. Life happens. Things bring us down and chill our hearts. Sometimes we don’t even know what weather pattern may have brought us the chill. We just can’t seem to warm up. The sky seems gray even though the sun is shining. I always try to treat others with empathy and I always try not to take a chilly reception personally. I don’t know what the climate of their life might be like or what circumstances they may be facing that have brought on a little winter. Usually a smile and a kind word is what I offer and then I give them time to thaw. Like my plants that have yet to be put in the ground due to the predicted frost, people sometimes just need to sit in the windowsill of their heart in the sunshine for a few days until the weather warms back up and they feel like opening up and growing again.
And if you yourself are now in the midst of a little winter, offer yourself some empathy and a kind word. Let yourself rest and sit in the sun, or shade, or whatever suits you. Remind yourself that this too shall pass and that the warm breezes of the spring of the soul will once more welcome you to growth and possibility.
