The Magic of Childhood
This is a very hard time for us grandparents. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen our grandson, Ben, but it feels like years. I’m sure it feels like even longer to him given the way time passes when you’re young. It feels like such a loss to be missing out on even a little of his growing because it is such a magical time. Ben is 3 ½. He’ll be 4 the first of August. He’s growing like a weed in both mind and body. We get updates and video messages and send him songs and greetings but it’s just not the same. We miss the magic of Ben becoming Ben.
I know that all grandparents feel that their grandchild is the coolest little person to ever be hatched. And they’re all right. Every child is the most amazing thing anyone will ever witness. Ours is no different. Ben is a very happy child, bright, kind, generous, giving, well mannered, friendly and compassionate. His parents have raised him with absolute love and have let him become himself and that self is a wonder to witness becoming. His favorite thing right now is bugs and critters and jumping in mud puddles but he is generally just in love with life itself.
We miss him partly because we know that he misses us and enjoys our company and all the things we play together. We hate to think that he doesn’t quite understand why he can’t see us all the time anymore and we hope it doesn’t hurt his feelings. We also miss him because of the gift his magic is to us.
It doesn’t matter how long a day has been or how tired I am at the end of it. It doesn’t matter how disillusioned I become with the worth of the world and the rat race. It only takes one look from that child, one hug, one full laugh, one twinkle in his eye and I’m cured of it all. He recalls me to myself and his sheer joy of living gathers in my scattered mind and focuses me on the magic of a moment shared. I never have to spend much time at all in his presence before I am once again captured by the magic of being alive, the wonder of the million things on this planet there are to be amazed by, and the awesome opportunity it is to have a life to experience.
As adults, we often congratulate ourselves for bringing life into the world in the form of a child but we know, if we have any sense at all, that it is children who bring life back into our world. They give us back to ourselves and help us remember what it’s like to be truly alive when the world is new. We get lost and forget that the world is always new and that every moment is a new opportunity. With their grubby little bug loving hands and their sticky candy kisses and that laughter that feels like spring every time, they wake us up and it is morning in our hearts.
When the world opens back up from all this strangeness, I can’t wait to see him and hear his stories and share my days with him again. I know there are a lot of you that feel the same way. We miss them terribly but we also miss that mirror of ourselves that they allow us to see. We’re all waiting with one another for the laughter to return.
