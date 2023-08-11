The Other Side of Summer
Today marks the midpoint between Summer and Autumn and it seems there is already a sense of the shift in the air. Ancient people celebrated this day as a time of ripening fruits and grains, a time of first harvest and so it is. In my garden the early crops of squash and cucumbers are beginning to wane but the corn is full and ripe for the picking, peppers await harvest, beans are hanging heavy on the vine and herbs are ready to be cut and hung for drying. Joe Pye Weed and Ironweed are beginning to bloom. They will soon be followed by the blossoms of Goldenrod. Elderberries are beginning to ripen and I noticed yesterday that the dogwood fruits are beginning to turn that brilliant red. This is indeed a time for celebration though for many of us it will go unnoticed and unappreciated.
I have seen more small gardens this year and that makes me smile. There was a time in this part of the country that we too would observe this time of year with gratitude though we would be unlikely to mark the exact date with any formal holiday. Now would be the time of canning. There would be dishpan after dishpan of beans to string and break, corn to cut from the cobs, water boiling on the stove to be used to free tomatoes of their skin before they were all made ready for canning. I’d be helping Mommy string beans for the shuck beans which would feed us in the winter. It was time to start adding extra feed for the pigs to fatten them up for the late fall when they too would be harvested to feed the family. Food was abundant. I carried a bit of salt with me while working so I could pick a fresh tomato from the vine and eat it, red juice dripping down my chin, or pluck a ripe ear of corn from the stalk and eat it raw right there in the patch. In the evenings the table would be full of green beans, corn on the cob, potatoes, squash, fried apples from the June apple tree and cornbread or biscuits. Sometimes there would be fried chicken as the male doodlers from the spring had gotten big enough that the flock needed to be thinned. It was a time of bounty.
Sometimes in the late evenings, just around dusk, there would be this stillness that would settle over everything with a breath of calm and peace as though the whole world was saying, “You’ve done your best today. Let your heart be at rest.” Such an evening came to visit us this past Saturday. I had been picking corn and tomatoes and gathering a few peppers and some of the late season squash. Half the kitchen seemed to be filled with produce from the garden. I had set a batch of tomatoes to dry and the Boy had been busy with various vehicle related chores that had frustrated him somewhat, as vehicle chores are wont to do. I was coming back from feeding the critters when I noticed the stillness that had settled over everything. The air was cool but there was no breeze stirring. The neighbors down the hill were quiet for a change. There were no vehicles on the road. Everything was quiet and that late evening light was dancing through the trees. I found myself wandering through the yard just taking it all in. I moved slowly from tree to tree in our young front yard forest. The stillness seemed to call for a slower pace than is my norm. I greeted each tree in turn and took the time to notice their new growth from the spring and early summer and to notice the hazelnuts ripening. The only sound was the song of goldfinches feeding on pine seeds high in the old pines by the pond. It felt like church to me, such was the sense of the sacred that filled me. “Be still,” the last rays of the sun seemed to whisper. “Be still,” said the leaves of the willow. “Be still,” hummed the roots of the trees beneath my feet. “Be still and know…” And know I did. As I went back into the house I opened the screen door as quietly as possible so as not to disturb the peace of wild things. It may sound silly but it seemed right to honor the stillness with stillness of my own. Once inside I realized that I had taken that sense of calm into me. My whole body seemed a testament to peaceful acceptance of the present as it was. My mind had thrown off the yoke of fitful fears and imaginings. I was still full of that sense of the sacred.
When the Boy came out of the shower I told him he should go outside and walk about. His day had been more frustrating than mine and I wanted his mind to feel what I had felt. He did so and was glad of it. It calmed, somewhat, the scattered thoughts and pieced back together the shattered fragments that come from frustration.
It may have been the picking and gathering that called me back to that time of stillness. I don’t doubt that it is there more often than I notice but having spent the day doing things I would have done all those years ago I think my eyes were more open to it. I will be more mindful in days to come so I don’t miss it in all my busyness. This earth is an amazing gift to us all. We just have to notice.
