The Perfect Snow
It’s Monday morning and the hills are blanketed with a snowfall the likes of which we seldom see these days. This is the kind of snow I remember from my childhood and, in fact, when I stepped out yesterday evening to go see to the critters it only took the first crunch under my feet for me to know this was THE snow we all dreamed of seeing. I was instantly 7 years old and if I had had a sled I would certainly have been on it after my chores, gliding down the hills on this perfect snow. I may be 50 years older now and I would undoubtedly pay for the trudging back up the hill with sore muscles tomorrow but I wouldn’t have cared. I may still get out there before the day is over. There’s bound to be something I can use as a sled. We’ll see.
The snow is stacked inches deep on the branches of the poplar tree in front of the house and the birds are gratefully munching on the black oil sunflower seeds we put out in their feeder as well as the suet cakes. There’s hardly a track in the snow and the world is that kind of quiet that only comes with a deep snow. The quiet is only punctuated with the sound of county plows and trucks going by, clearing the roads. They’ll probably have the main roads passable by this afternoon but our road will be a bit later and I know some of the back roads will still be rough going until the temps get up tomorrow and melt the snow.
Business carries on as usual for the Jackson County Sun. We may not be in the office this morning but we brought the office home with us Friday, just in case. Today’s technology allows us to continue to answer your phone calls and gather the news, even if we can’t see your smiling faces. Rest assured though, we will be back in the office as soon as it’s safe out there.
Personally, working from home is not my preference. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t want to get out in this mess and I’m glad technology allows me to still be able to get the job done without risking it. The thing is, sitting here doing my “work” work, all the work I could be doing around the house is too close at hand and every time I get up to take a little break from the computer I find myself feeling the need to do some of it. The other part of my mind is wishing I were out there building a snow man with our grandson or, as mentioned earlier, sliding down the hills to the detriment of my limbs but to the joy of the little girl that still dwells within me.
It was during a snow like this that we kids rolled that giant snowball that didn’t completely melt ‘til May. It was during snows like this that we would build big snow forts and stage snowball battles and it was during snows like this that Mommy would make snow cream and snow candy and stir up hot chocolate to warm us as we would huddle around the wood stove to warm up before heading back out to see what else could be done with such a snow. Snow men and snow dogs would litter the hillsides and sled paths cut crisscross patterns on all the hillsides fit for sledding and some we shouldn’t really have attempted.
In the evenings, while coats and hats and gloves steamed on lines behind the woodstove, we’d settle in to reading our books after supper. Food always tasted so much better after playing all day. With our bellies full and the woodstove going strong we’d wish the day a good night and read until we were sleepy. If there was a big full moon out though I couldn’t help making one more journey outside. I’d volunteer to check on the goats or the chickens and suit back up just so I could take a look at the magic of the world when moonlight plays on snow.
Tonight will be a full moon and I’m hoping the skies will clear enough to let her shine on these hills so I can “go out and check on the critters” and look once more on that magic. It has been a spell since I’ve seen it and while it is still magical in my memory I’ve never seen it here on the hillside I now call home.
I hope you are all warm and safe and well fed and that you, also, have felt a little of that old magic as the child within you peeked out this morning at the perfect snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.