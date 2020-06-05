The Point of Democracy
Another election year is upon us and it’s going to be an interesting one to say the least. I have been paying a great deal of attention to the political mood both at the national and the local levels. I’m one of those people that goes out of my way to find out who the candidates are at all levels, what they stand for and what they’re really hoping to achieve by way of achieving political office.
I’ve never been a straight ticket kinda girl so I like to hear what everybody has to say for themselves before I make up my mind. I’ve watched all kinds of debates, attended all kinds of political rallies on all sides of the issue. I’ve heard a lot of attitudes and platitudes and not a lot of substance but I don’t expect a great deal more – hoping for it but not expecting it.
A bunch of the political stew is made up of “knee-jerk” issues. I heard that phrase used several times by political pundits on either side and the way it was used sometimes seemed to imply that the issues weren’t important ones. They are of course. I’m talking about such issues as abortion, racial inequality, immigration. They are important but they are also “knee-jerk” issues in the true sense of the word. That simply means that our response to them is reflexive. The term “knee-jerk” comes from the involuntary jerk of the knee when the doctor hits in a certain spot with a little rubber hammer. That’s a physical “knee-jerk”. The issues I’m talking about bring about the emotional equivalent of that reaction because our feelings about them are so strong we respond automatically from our hearts without our heads really getting involved in the matter. That’s true for folks on both sides of the issues.
I have a problem with politicians using such issues as political battering rams, not because they aren’t important but because they are, and I don’t appreciate them being used against us to get our hearts so stirred up our heads forget to think about anything else.
I have often felt kind of hijacked by the process. It is as though the candidates on both sides of the issues were holding my vote to my head and telling me, “If you don’t do what I want you to do people are going to die.” On the gay marriage issue, in the not too distant past, imminent death wasn’t threatened but it was implied on the one side that we would suffer such moral collapse that the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah would seem like a walk in the park next to the repercussions we would suffer. On the other side it was implied that our human rights would be degraded to the point that we might as well just start wearing swastikas or burning icons of some kind in people’s yards.
I, myself, tried to apply some sense to all the rhetoric, asking myself such things as whether or not the folks claiming they had all the answers even knew what the questions were and how much power one person actually has to change the things they claim they’re going to change. History alone has the power to tell me if I made the right choices but I did the best I could considering what I had to work with.
Will Rogers once said, “All Politics is local,” and I do believe he was right. It was at the local level, at the fish frys and cake auctions, that I was always really captured by the process. The significance of what we do in a Democracy really came home to me at one of the big fish frys I attended as a reporter while still living in Florida. It was the last of the season and it was a big one, with all the candidates from that particular party coming out to make their stand one more time before Election Day. I’d heard several of them before so my mind tended to wander from time to time and my eyes drifted from the stage to the auditorium at large and the crowd gathered there.
I tend to notice a number of minor details when I’m in such places and my attention isn’t fixed. I noticed that the big red, white and blue banner used as a stage backdrop for the candidates had seen better days. I noticed that the new banners were so new they still had fold marks up and down their length. I noticed carpet wear and cobwebs and duct tape patching heating ducts. And I noticed, most of all, that no one noticed any of those things. They only had eyes for the process. They only had attention for their decisions, for their future and that of their children, their families and how those folks up there on stage might affect those futures. The beauty of that process was, for me, of such significance that no amount of fraying around the edges could detract from the strength of the fabric from which this nation is fashioned.
While a lot of the flash and color of that fabric may be most evident on the national scene, where network cameras aim at glamour and glory, power and prestige, the true strength, the threads that hold this national tapestry together, can be found in town halls and ag centers, park recreation buildings and civic centers and other such places where local people come together to decide which direction their tomorrows are going to point.
Some folks tend to think of power in terms of a triangle shaped hierarchy with one person at the top and the rest of us lined up underneath based on our varying degrees of importance.
To me, those who think that way about this country, be they national leaders, “ordinary” citizens or foreign nationals of any ilk, just don’t get what democracy is designed to be.
Maybe it’s my heritage, but I tend to think of democracy as an arrowhead. Now, an arrowhead pointed straight up or straight down either one isn’t very effective. But turn it on its side and you’ve got something that works. You’ve also got a much more accurate picture of how power works within a true democracy.
When you look at it that way the “top” becomes the “point”, what you meet first. The leading edge runs all the way down both sides, from the Senate to City Hall. And the force, the power, and the gravity are slap dab in the middle.
The force, the power, the gravity of democracy can be seen across the nation, listening to debates, weighing the legitimacy of ads, eating countless fish while listening to political promises and propaganda, and making decisions about direction long before election day.
We the people place the point. We the people hone the edge and We the people provide not only the force but also the direction of this nation's tomorrows. NO person running for political office at any level should ever forget that and NO person casting their ballot at any level should ever forget that.
The point can break off or the leading edge chip, and with a little effort the whole can be reworked and remain effective. But let the middle fracture and this nation could lose its purpose and end up a discarded artifact, lying useless in the soil of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.