The Seeds of Tomorrow
It’s raining steady this morning and I couldn’t be happier about it. The Boy is always teasing me about watching the weather like a farmer. Well, being a farmer born and bred it really shouldn’t be a surprise. I got my garden laid off and planted Saturday. Potatoes were already in the ground but everything else had been waiting. It was a hot one but it needed to be done before the rain came. They were predicting it for Sunday but it didn’t’ get here. I might have saved myself working in the hot sun Saturday if I’d known but so it goes. As matters now stand my garden is planted and the rain came this morning, just at the right time to give all my little seeds and plants a good drink of water to start them off right.
I was out at Green Door Plants Saturday buying up the last few things I needed to get the garden finished up and Wilma was telling me folks were saying it was getting too late to plant. It’s not. Peas, onions, lettuce, broccoli and cabbage, which are cool weather crops, are past due and wouldn’t do well if planted now but everything else still has plenty of time to make before frost. Tomatoes and peppers, beans and corn, okra, squash, cucumbers, cantaloupe, radishes and kale – all those can still be planted and make just fine. So, if you’ve a mind to still get something in the ground or in a pot or bucket I encourage you to do so. There are always good reasons to plant but given the prices of everything going up there is no time like the present. Besides, it will make you feel good to see things growing and know you can produce your own food.
Though I’m the farmer in the family, the Boy sure does appreciate the fresh produce and we’re hoping to pass the love of growing things along to the next generation. We got to visit with our grandson, Ben, yesterday. We took a long walk with him down at Turkey Foot. It’s beautiful down there and he loves spending the time with us. Afterward we came back to the house and we took him out to pick himself some strawberries from the bed. According to him they’re “the best thing he ever ate.”
They really are delicious and there’s no comparison to home grown and what you buy in the store that’s shipped from hundreds of miles away, treated with lord knows what and bred for shelf life instead of flavor. We then took him around the little orchard to show him the baby apples and peaches and pears. We’ll make sure he gets to visit the garden too when it gets a little bigger. He was fascinated with the potatoes growing and wanted to know how those plants make potatoes. I’ll be sure to have him up for some of the digging so he can see them growing on the roots when its time.
Whether or not he ever decides to grow anything of his own he’ll know that its possible and he’ll know where such things come from. I believe that may be one of the most important things of all when it comes to planting and reaping. We’ve gotten so far away from such knowledge that many people have no idea how potatoes grow. That’s understandable when you’re five but it’s a shame that most adults have no idea where their food comes from. Knowing such things ties you back, not just to your ancestors but to the earth itself and makes you mindful of such things as seasons, and soil and rain. It teaches patience and gratitude; also things we seem to have lost to a great degree.
I don’t know what Ben will grow up to become. He may never have any interest in farming. Then again he may be the first person to plant a garden on Mars. One never knows. But I do know that he will know where potatoes come from and that nothing tastes more like the truth than a perfectly ripe strawberry still warm from the sun.
And that matters. It certainly matters to me, and to him. The future will determine who else those lessons may impact. Be that as it may, I’ll keep passing down what was passed on to me. We sow more than seeds when we show children how such things work. We sow ideas and thoughts and understanding and that may grow the best crop of all in the coming years.
