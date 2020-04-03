The Sun’s Gonna Come up Tomorrow…
My husband has told me many times that when times were rough growing up and it seemed like nothing was ever going to go right, his mother would always say to him, “The sun is going to come up tomorrow,” and that thought carried him through.
I was standing on the back porch of the office about ten o’clock a few mornings ago, noticing how the sun was just starting to top the ridge directly behind this building.
It is not at all unusual in Appalachia for the sunrise to come later or earlier depending on your particular elevation on any given morning. We know that and we don’t let it bother us because, if we know nothing else, we do know that sun is going to come up. The timing of its rise is just a matter of where we stand.
In the last few weeks the world seems to have been turned on its head. It’s hard to know where to stand or what to do but we, in Appalachia, are no strangers to such things. We have walked through hardship after hardship and we have done so as family, as neighbors, as friends and as a community. This time will be no different.
One thing you learn rather quickly when living in the East Kentucky hills is that you can’t climb a ridge all at once. You can’t plow a field in one turn. You can’t raise a crop in one morning and you can’t raise a child in an afternoon. We may be more suited here in Appalachia to an understanding that you can’t walk through more than one day at a time. It is that perspective that will allow us to walk through this time with our sanity intact.
Growing up, many of us were endowed with what I can only call a farmer’s perspective. Perhaps it is the uncertainty of farming and the processes on which we must rely that has helped up gain this perspective. A farmer can’t know when she plants her crops whether or not the rains are going to come or the sun is going to shine when she needs them. A farmer can’t know in spring what the conditions will be when it is time to cut that hay. All we can do and all we can know is that each day the sun comes up and we must set ourselves to the tasks at hand until the sun goes down. When we lay ourselves down to sleep at night it is often with that reminder from the Sermon on the Mount that “sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” We have done our best for the day and we cannot touch one grain of sand in tomorrow until we get there. There is a certain peace in that perspective.
When you couple that perspective with the ability of we hill people to “make do” and work through the problem, you have a combination that is unstoppable. We may be slowed and we may be struggling but we don’ t know how to stop.
We are called “Briars” or “Briar Hoppers” by folks outside Kentucky and we needn’t take offense at that. for it is the traits of the briar that will see us through whatever comes our way. There are a lot of briars of the plant variety in Kentucky and I did, in my childhood, hop, stomp, trample and hoe more of them than I sometimes care to remember. I learned to have a great deal of respect for briars over the years.
Briars are tough, resilient, adaptable plants. They’re good at surviving just about anything. You may knock them down but not without a few wounds yourself and they don’t usually stay down for long. They’re a lot like the people who make up the backbone of this region – the common folks, those who keep finding a way to make it even when life throws obstacles in their way. Briars don’t give up and they don’t give in, even when it’s temping. This is what briar philosophy is. This is how we figure out how to understand the world around us and adapt to the changes that come our way. People outside of this region often think of us as ignorant but we know things that give us an edge when it comes to understanding what we now face.
Every farmer knows about social distancing already. If you have a sick animal, you distance that animal from the rest until it is well. If you have a plant that has blight or scale, that plant is removed from the general population. We’re good at applying the knowledge we have to the situation at hand and that is why now, when the chips are down, we are not daunted. We are worried. We are cautious. Some of us are even scared but it is with courage and resilience that we face the coming days. We will climb this ridge one step at a time. We will make do. We will live this ordeal one day at a time and when that day is done, we will lay down knowing that, no matter how deep the valley and no matter how high the ridge, the sun will come up in the morning and we will rise with it.
