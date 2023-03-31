The Winds of Change
Another wind storm made its way through the County Saturday, not at all unusual for March. It does seem however that the wind storms this year have had a little extra kick, causing more damage and power outages throughout the county than in previous years. We didn’t get any damage but the power was out on New Zion Ridge for several hours. Several other areas of the county had outages as well and they were widespread across Jackson Energy’s service area. That’s the second major wind event when it comes to power outages in the last few weeks.
We never panic when the power goes out. We expected it back on in a couple hours but when the sun was starting to set and we still had no power I lit our little oil lamps and a couple candles and relaxed into the stillness that always comes when the constant buzz of electricity isn’t happening. I also said a quiet “thank you” to the linemen who had been out all day working diligently to get everyone’s juice flowing again. I have a great deal of respect for our linemen and since this week’s issue of the paper is celebrating them and our other Front Line Workers it seems appropriate that I dedicate this week’s column to them.
I was fortunate enough to work with some of these unsung heroes when I lived in Florida. My job at West Florida Electric Cooperative afforded me the opportunity to see how all this works from the inside so I’m here to tell you that no one, including you, wants to get your power back on quicker than the people at your local Coop, linemen and service center workers in particular. I, myself, worked the Service Center during major outages on more than one occasion and it was some of the most intense time I’ve ever spent on any job. The phone is ringing to the point it is impossible to answer all the calls so one person is needed JUST to listen to messages and return calls while others are busily relaying information to linemen and getting crews dispatched to find the problem and get busy fixing it. When it comes to storms, particularly windstorms after heavy rains, it’s like chasing rabbits out there. You have lines running through forests and when heavy rains loosen the soil, strong winds are going to bring trees down and trees are going to bring down lines and poles. I remember an instance when we had over 20 trees down on lines in a 20 mile area, much of it through the woods and across creeks. Our linemen would fix one problem just to find out there was another tree on the same stretch of line just a half mile down the road. These men didn’t have the opportunity to wait until the weather was better and a helicopter couldn’t fly in the winds so it was a matter of running right of ways themselves and sometimes by foot just to find the problem. Meanwhile the service center is fielding calls to and from linemen and to and from customers and to and from administrators, often into the wee hours of the next day.
I know it can be frustrating to have your power out. I know we have become very dependent on electricity flowing at the flip of a switch and the internet just being there. (I don’t want to leave the folks at PRTC out. Saw a lot of their trucks out Saturday as well.) Believe me though when I say that NO ONE is slacking out there. Nobody is sitting around drinking coffee and gossiping while your power is out. EVERYONE is busting their butts in extreme and dangerous conditions to put your life back online. Service Center workers and linemen are missing sleep, time with their families, dinners and dates with spouses, children’s ball games, even funerals so that you can have the convenience you’ve become accustomed to. Some of them have even lost their lives in the line of duty. I personally lost a good friend I had worked with for years. He was out on the job after a major weather event, working beside the road when he and two other men were run over by a motorist that wasn’t paying attention. He was one of the best people I’ve ever had the fortune of knowing. His loss was a loss to his family, his company and the entire community. This is the kind of thing these heroes risk all the time and we should be mindful of their risk and of their sacrifice.
While the winds brought damage and power outages, they also ushered in Spring time, a change we all welcome after winter’s bleak and cold days. While we enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine, let's not forget to spare a thought for those who serve us everyday, in sunshine, rain, snow and ice. The philosophy is simple. We all depend on others and it’s a good idea to remember that when the winds of change blow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.