The Wine of Autumn
The beauty of these October days is fading as the leaves brown and the days turn gray. Soon there will be the beauty of those stark bare branches against the sky to remind us of strength that lies beneath the showy dance of fall.
While recently walking through the woods on our lunch break a couple weeks ago I caught the scent of what I can only call the wine of Autumn. My first thought was, “I smell wine. Where is that coming from?” And then I remembered, as I always remember, that Autumn in the forest always begins with that slight scent of wine.
This can be explained by the chemistry released by the changing of seasons but I like to think of it as the distilling of days.
For me, and undoubtedly for others, Autumn is a season of reflection and of gathering in the year to be stored and remembered. There is something similar to wine making in this exercise of memories stored to be revisited as the earth turns a colder season. Every year comes with its many and varied experiences. Some of them are sweet as ripened cherries and others sour and bitter to the mind. Some of them are dry and empty as drought and others full of life giving rain and abundance. This year is certainly no exception.
As I gather these varied days together in my mind so as to keep the year for later thought it is tempting, especially this year, to focus on the bitterness of days tinged with fear and uncertainty. It is difficult not to give the anxiety of unknown challenges that had to be faced more weight than the times of peace. In other years it might be the opposite, with more attention being given to the sweet and sunny days while those days that were not happy are repressed and ignored in hopes that they may be forgotten. But wine, and life and memory are always made of a mixture of these things. Life is made of both the growth and bounty of things and of the struggles and break-downs and falling away of things. So it has been with this year and so it will be with the wine of this particular Autumn distilled from this oh so challenging year.
There is no doubt that this year will live on in the memory of all those who are fortunate enough to survive it. The story of this year will be told for generations to come. As we sit here in the Autumn, not really knowing what the rest of the year, let alone the coming years, might bring it might be wise not to focus our complete attention on the hardships we have endured for, as with all years, there has also been sweetness mixed in with the bitter. We must include that sweetness in our distillation to soften the flavor of the memory of it.
So, ask yourself as you begin your own Autumn reflection, what goodness have you managed to reap from this harvest of days that has been 2020? During the “great pause” did you spend more time with those closest to you and perhaps remember why they are closest to you? Did you suddenly, or not so suddenly, remember how precious your connection to other people is once you were deprived of seeing them? Did you learn something valuable about yourself because you had to spend more time present in your own mind as distractions and routines began to fall away? Did you incorporate a new skill? Did you take up reading again? Did you relearn the sacredness of the ordinary. Did you think thoughts you had not had time to think before? Did you come to appreciate again all the little comforts you had taken for granted?
It is rare that life gives us obstacles that do not also have gifts attached to them so, as you remember the days of 2020 and distill them into memory to be tasted as the winter closes in, try to focus from time to time on the gifts that came carried in the hands of hardship. There are certainly bitter dregs a plenty to ferment the brew but if we balance them with memory of the sweetness we have also experienced our Autumn wine may yet sustain us through the cold to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.