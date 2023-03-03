These Hands
For those who keep up with my doings on a regular basis I’d like to report that my little pond project is going well. Last Thursday I cut a mountain of brush from around it. Sunday the boy came out and did a little chainsaw work on a few or the larger trees. It’s really starting to shape up. There is a lot more work to do but seeing what has already been accomplished I do not doubt I will reach my goal of completing the project before spring gets here proper. As is usual every spring I am now aware of exactly how many muscles are in the human body and keenly aware that it is possible for all of them to ache at the same time. But that’s of no matter. All I have to do is look out the window and see the wind rippling water across the pond and all my soreness moves to the back of my mind. Just a week ago the water couldn’t be seen through the brush. It makes a body sore but it makes a body proud as well.
Last night after everything was done, supper eaten and the animals seen too, I found myself looking down at my hands. They are, as they have every right to be, marked by time. They are also at present marked by briar scratches and bruises, also as they have every right to be.
My calluses are returning due to the recent work and the upcoming planting season will see them grow to quite unladylike proportions. I’m good with that. These hands will never grace an ad for nail polish or hand cream, will never be insured for their beauty and will never be adorned with expensive jewelry but the worth of the things these hands have done is beyond such shallow trappings. These hands, for all their wrinkles and calluses, have a beauty all their own for they have taken life as it came and with their strength have molded and shaped days and dreams both for myself and for others.
These hands are strong. They have planted many trees and gardens and have cleared acres of brush to let a small forest in Florida breathe. They have cooked many meals and fed many hungry mouths. They have split wood and stripped cane, carried stones and cleared fields. They have milked cows and goats, stripped and tied up tobacco, pulled weeds and pruned fruit trees. They have gathered and reaped, processed and canned, carved and painted, whittled and sewn.
These hands are gentle. They have given love and comfort. They have wiped away many tears and offered support and encouragement. They have treated wounds and boo boos, eased sore muscles, held the hand of children, friends and lovers. They have provided a comforting touch to those who grieve and they have soothed sorrow by just letting someone know they were not alone.
These hands are creative. They have crafted baked goods and leather works, carved owls and turtles, leaves and trees. They have written and typed thousands of words, poems, essays, stories and columns. They have made shadow puppets and mudpies, daisy chains and paper airplanes, finger paintings and quilts.
These hands have been clapped in glee and in applause, wrung with worry, fidgeted with anxiety, tapped in frustration, clenched in anger, opened in welcome and giving, waved in greeting and occasionally flourished in insult. They have touched the softness and the harshness of time, of weather and of life. They connect me to my past and lead me to my future. These constant companions of mine, when I take the time to truly consider them, remind me of my story and the strength and beauty therein.
If you ever lose sight of your story and feel you haven’t done much in your life, take a look at your hands and let them tell you again how much you have done. If you are lost, let them lead you back to a time when they knew what to do. If you are sad let them remember some joy you have touched and if you are happy, raise them in thanksgiving. And if they have accomplished much in the way of living and loving, go ahead and give yourself and hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.