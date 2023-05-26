To do lists
I’ve reached the age where my brain doesn’t hold quite as much as it used to. There are always so many things I want to get done that, if I’m not careful, some of them will be forgotten and then I’ll have to play catch up. I decided last Wednesday evening that it was time I started making myself a “to do” list to avoid that eventuality. Now, be clear, the “to do” list is for me, not for the Boy. He’s a grown man and can figure out what he needs to do all by himself. I made the list of things I wanted to have accomplished by Sunday evening and by the time I finished the list I was a little intimidated. I’ll share it here so you can see why.
Things to do by Sunday
Cut comfrey for compost tea*
Add horsetail to barrel*
Wash dog bedding*
Make chicken sausage*
Make bread*
Work in elderberry patch*
Plant elderberries*
Mow the rest of the orchard*
Cut quince from pond bank*
Empty compost*
Turn compost bed*
Add compost to black tub with comfrey*
Move basil to garden*
Start Cleaning out around apple trees*
Haul hay to orchard
Wash bedclothes*
The asterisks mark the ones I got done. I didn’t manage to haul any hay to the orchard for mulching the trees but in between those things the Boy and I attended the Grandson’s Kindergarten awards and played a gig near Berea. I got the morning glories chopped out of the garden, a new row of corn planted and my lima beans replanted. The birds took a few more than their share of the first planting. I also managed the normal tasks of cooking meals and washing clothes and the various and sundry little chores that must be done every day.
By Sunday evening I was worn out but happy with myself and my accomplishments. The list worked so well that I’ve decided to make it a habit to write down the things I hope to get done. I do promise myself, however, that I won’t beat myself up if I don’t get them all done. I learned a long time ago that I am the worst boss I’ve ever had and I’m trying to learn to lighten up on myself and not hold myself to such a high standard of achievement. I’ve always been harder on myself than I am on other people and there’s no reason for that. I always do my best to do my best and I’ve just got to learn to pat myself on the back more and let myself rest more and celebrate myself and my efforts with a little more frequency.
Today’s column is my way of celebrating. I’ve never been good at bragging on myself but after reading that list again and seeing how many things I managed to get done in just a few days I’m really impressed and really would pat myself on the back if it weren’t for the fact that my shoulder is pretty sore after all that work.
Sunday evening the Boy and I got out and walked around. It was a beautiful evening and the results of my efforts, as well as his, were everywhere to be seen. Birds were flitting about in the trees, many of which we have planted ourselves. The grass was cut and the new trees mulched and watered. The new elderberries looked good where I had planted them and the new button bushes and pasture rose were showing new growth. Everywhere there was beauty and promise. “This is why I do it all,” I thought to myself. As I looked around, the ache from the labor faded into the background, eclipsed by the magic of green growing things, potatoes and corn through the ground, birds, butterflies, warm sun and gentle breezes.
I’ll borrow from my own favorite philosopher to close: “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea,
Drink the wild air.” ~Ralph Waldo Emerson
