To Quench a Thirst
Lord, y’all, it’s dry out there. Not a drop of rain in a week and none expected before Wednesday at the earliest and not a great chance of that. I hate it when rain is scarce this time of year but the weather will be what the weather will be. Our only option is to adapt to it. The grass has gone all crunchy in spots and the garden was badly in need of a drink yesterday so the Boy and I set out to give it, and our young trees, a much needed watering. We had both been mowing earlier in the day but it got so hot and humid that we gave it a rest during the hottest hours, waiting for the sun to start sliding down the western sky before venturing back out. About 4:30 we set about the task at hand but only got about half of it done before deciding it was still too hot and heading back in to give it a little longer. We had started by watering the young pecans and hazelnuts, pawpaws and such, much of which was already in shade. Shade doesn’t hit the garden until about 6:30 this time of year so we cooled our heels and our heads for another hour before heading back out. As good luck would have it, a large cloud bank had formed to the west and gave us shade. There were even a few peals of thunder in the distance. I knew someone was getting a much needed shower and even if it wasn’t me I was grateful for the shade.
Now, I’m not much for sprinkler watering. I’ve used one from time to time but it’s just so inefficient and wasteful of water. It takes a long time for a sprinkler to saturate a garden and a lot of the water just evaporates before it gets to the root of the matter, or the “maters”. What that means is a lot of toting by bucket to make sure everyone gets a good drink all the way to the roots. I keep a couple 50 gallon barrels out to collect rain water but, given the recent dry, had to fill them from the hose to finish the watering. I don’t just keep water in the barrel. As you might remember from a couple weeks back when I shared my “to do'' list, both compost and comfrey are added to the barrels. The compost gives the plants a boost in various nutrients while the comfrey adds a dose of natural nitrogen. I’ve never been one to use chemical fertilizers and have never really needed them. I’ve always found that compost tea, good water and good mulch is all you really need to grow good food.
The Boy helped with the toting to all the garden plants. I then took the hose and sprayed everything really well to rinse the dust and pollen of the dry days off and give the butterflies, fireflies and other insects a chance to get a drink. Then I soaked the raspberries well. They are trying to make a bunch of berries but without water they don’t stand a chance of filling out to be good berries. I also watered the gooseberries and a couple of the flower beds that are out in the orchard area. I started a bed of Butterfly Weed this year for the Boy because they’re his favorite and I’m also quite fond of them as well. They are just starting to grow so it was vital that the young seedlings not dry out. That sounds like a lot of work and a lot of water but if you tote it by bucket it doesn’t really add up to that much but it’s essential. Nothing grows well without life giving water all the way to the root.
When it comes to people and philosophy, you often hear that one should find things in life that feed their soul. In my estimation one should also look for things that water their spirit, all the way to the root. The world is filled with things that promise to quench our thirst for something meaningful. In this culture those promises are about everything from the latest product to the latest politician. We are told that buying this thing or believing that person will finally quench that deep longing for a drink of something real. Unfortunately, most of the things the world tries to sell us never get to the root at all. There is so much shallow sprinkling going on and we, being thirsty, reach for it and many of us believe we are being satisfied and growing from it. Too often that growth is just surface greenery and the root of the matter has never been quenched and is therefore not deeply seated in the soil of our lives. That makes us less likely to survive the storms and droughts of life without damage.
For me I find that deep thirst quenched by simple things; in growing plants and trees, in making good food, in helping others when I can, in the love of dogs and children and in the people who love me and know how to accept love in return.
Just after dusk Sunday night I walked out to check on the dogs and found myself just wandering around looking at all the things that were growing and thriving due to our efforts. The lightning bugs were just coming out and the moon had yet to rise. The air had cooled and the frogs had begun their nightly chorus. The Boy joined me a little later, when the lightning bugs had really started dancing in the garden and all the way to the treetops. It was nourishment for my spirit and water for my soul, all the way to the root.
Find what quenches you. Don’t worry about what others may think of it. Find something that is deeply rooted in who you are and water it with all the time and effort you’ve been putting into things that really don’t let you grow. You will be rewarded with a harvest of peace and joy.
“You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.” Isaiah 58:11”
