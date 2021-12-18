Twas the Week before Christmas
For those of you who read last week’s column and are wondering how Sister is doing, she’s fine. She did really well with being kept in close quarters, though she didn’t like it, and she has healed up really well. It’s a relief.
Christmas is next week and I just can’t seem to get to feeling Christmasy. Maybe it’s the yoyo weather or the speed at which the days seem to move, but I just can’t seem to get my head wrapped around the fact that Christmas will be here before you know it and gone soon after that.
I’ve never liked the overblown commercialism of Christmas. It seems to turn into a contest of who can spend the most money to get the most stuff that will probably end up in a closet somewhere or stacked up in a garage and eventually in a land -ill.
I’m just not much for material accumulation or the way this society seems to equate how much you love someone with how much money you spend on them to celebrate the birth of a man who told us that the greatest gift we have to give is love.
Now, you all have heard about the devastation to the west of us caused by the record-breaking tornados that touched down Friday night and into Saturday morning. Whole towns were leveled and many lives were lost. For many families, Christmas just isn’t going to come this year and for others, any joy that might have been has been replaced by mourning for someone who never saw the sunrise Saturday morning. That breaks my heart so this year I have decided that whatever money I might have spent on gifts will be sent to help those who are suffering. It won’t be much but every little bit will help those who have lost everything.
If you also feel moved to do the same, the Boy has written an article that appears elsewhere in the paper that will give you the information you need to make that possible. There but for the grace go we all so, maybe this year, reaching out a little farther than friends and family members will keep the true spirit of Christmas alive for a lot of other people.
We are a resilient people here in these hills and mountains are already being moved to help those who are hurting. Those mountains are being moved by the faith in Love to which we ascribe. When I scrape away all the Christmas hype, I can’t really think of a better way to observe Christmas than by sharing that love with those who have experienced such tragedy and who now face an uncertain future.
Of course, there are families right here among us who have also experienced tragedies, loss and mourning. There are those who are old and alone and afraid. There are children who will not have their basic needs met let alone find gifts under the tree, if there is a tree. We can reach out to them as well. Take a gift. Deliver a meal. Spend some time visiting with a shut it. Even a phone call can make the difference in whether or not a lonely person finds reason to be glad of the sunrise.
I truly believe that in remembering one another we are remembering what Christmas means and in loving one another, in real tangible ways, we are returning the love with which we were gifted.
It may just be a week until Christmas but that’s ok. That’s still plenty of time to spend some time and effort making Christmas real and trying to find ways to keep it alive in our hearts well beyond the day the tree comes down and the tinsel is all packed away. Let us decorate our hearts with love for our fellowman this year and let those decorations never be put away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.