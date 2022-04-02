Under a Rest
There may be frost on the ground this morning but Spring is upon us. We haven’t had THE thunderstorm yet that wakes everything up but I expect that’ll be here a little later in the week. I’ve spent the last week or so grubbing around my apple trees, getting them ready for mulch and a new year of growing. I had it down to the last tree Friday. I knew I was getting fatigued but when I picked up my grubbing hoe and leaned over to start on the last tree my whole body protested in a quite convincing fashion and I knew it was time for me to take a break. The fact that the weekend was going to be a cold one didn’t hurt anything. I swear I think sometimes that these cold spells are spaced just right in the spring to keep me from killing myself as I generally don’t have enough sense to stop working when the weather is nice. Sometimes my upbringing doesn’t do me any favors. Growing up it was “keep going until the job is done.” I’m a little old for that these days but its still in my head and I often have to make myself listen to my body when it tells me to give it a rest.
This time I listened and spent the entire weekend lazing about. Well, for me it would be considered lazing about. I still did the usual daily meal preparations and chores. I just didn’t layer on orchard work or extra baking or any big inside cleaning chores.
There were moments when my overgrown responsibility gene kicked in and told me I really ought to get up and get busy but I managed to overcome the urge and remain, for the most part, sedentary. It did me a lot of good. I woke up this morning feeling rested and ready to make another run at it this week.
I know I’m not the only one who has a hard time giving themselves a break. It may not sound like philosophy to say, “listen to your body” but it may be some of the most important philosophy there is. In this world of “go fast” we are trained to feel lazy if we even slow down, let alone stop for a while. If we’re not producing we feel like we are somehow worth less so we tend to drive ourselves to the point of exhaustion trying to juggle everything. It’s hard to lay it all aside and let ourselves catch a break. But it’s very important that we learn to do that. All that constant busyness, punctuated with what is usually empty distraction, leaves us little time to think about our lives, our health, our happiness. I guess that’s why they call it a rat race, everybody is so busy trying to win the race they forget to step out of the maze every now and then, shake off the shackles of habit and look around them long enough to take stock and consider their larger lives.
I guess the real philosophy behind all of this is the power of the pause. When you think about it, most everything has spaces between things. What would music be without the silence between the notes? What if there were no sleep between awakenings? What if everything was just a blur of motion and a hum of sound, without those pauses that define things. It’s the same with our lives. I think that’s why when we fail to listen to our bodies and to our overworked minds everything starts to feel like a hum and a blur and it gets difficult to focus on things beyond that constant stream of doing. When that happens, and you lean over to pick up that grubbing hoe one more time, and everything in you protests, it’s probably time to put yourself under a rest and pick it up another day. It’ll be there waiting for you when you get back and you’ll be the better for the pause.
