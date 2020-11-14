Uphill climb
It strikes me today how much of an uphill climb we have before us as a nation as we face a changing world, a changing presidency and a global pandemic. As we look at the mountain before us it may seem insurmountable. I know a lot of people are worried and concerned about what the future holds but here’s the thing. Our lives are influenced by global and national politics and definitely affected by this pandemic we still have to overcome. But our lives are still our own and our decisions on how to respond to the hill before us will affect us a great deal more than the obstacles themselves.
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was climb ridges, up one side and down the other. I had a lot more energy when I was a child but the urge to climb ridges has never really left me. Yesterday I stepped out onto the back porch of the office and looked up the face of the ridge on the other side of the creek. There is a nice stone outcrop up there that is exposed more now that the leaves have mostly fallen. I’ve always loved those outcrops and overhangs that are everywhere around here. Again, the urge to climb the ridge and get a closer look welled up in me. I didn’t do it because there was work to be done for the paper but I did look at it long enough to figure out how I would do it if I were going to.
Climbing ridges isn’t just a matter of taking off straight up the ridge and hoping for the best. Sure, you can do it that way but you’re likely to wear yourself out and if you don’t pick the right path you just might have to go back down and start over. Climbing ridges takes thought and observation. I picked a path that ran at an angle with the ridge, where I saw trees to give me a handhold and old logs to help balance and a path with better footing. The shortest path between two objects may be a straight line but, when it comes to climbing ridges, it isn’t necessarily the quickest. I know now that I could climb that ridge without falling or slipping or breaking an ankle or having to come back down and start over. I know that because I have thought it through before I ever attempt it.
What we are facing now as a people is a lot like that ridge. It’s steep and slippery. The footing is unsure. The leaves are covering obstacles that we have to figure out before we get to them so we’ll know where to place our feet as we go. It is daunting and we’re tired. But we shouldn’t lose heart and we cant because climbing that ridge is the only path to tomorrow.
Some of us are angry. Some of us are scared. Some of us are excited. All of us need to take a breath, take a step back and survey the face of the ridge before us. We have to look for the good path and the handholds and keep our goal in mind. We have to see the ridge for what it is, understand its nature. We could listen to all the media hype on both sides and just clamber up based on what they’re telling us is ahead, but we can’t trust them, any of them, to tell us the way forward. We know what we face in our own lives and we know that the daily decisions we make about how to move forward are ours. Let us strive to make good choices, to pick good handholds rooted in things we can trust. Let us reach for our love for one another, our compassion, our understanding of our common struggles, worries, fears, hopes and dreams. The path of common ground may not be the shortest distance. It may run at an angle. It may seem like more trouble than it’s worth but, in the long run, it will be the path of common ground that will lead us up this ridge to where we can see a better tomorrow for all waiting on the other side
