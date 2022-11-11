War of Words –Words of War
Sometimes I write just because an idea comes to me that I find intriguing enough to share. Sometimes I write because I feel compelled to express something that is close to my heart or strong within me. And then sometimes something hits me hard in the face, grabs me by the throat and shakes me to my shoes until I put it down on paper. This is such a thing. I don’t know why it hit me so hard or shook me so deep. It seemed like a simple thing at the time. Maybe it’s because it was Veteran’s Day and I’d spent a chunk of time over the last two days at our schools being reminded of the service of this nation’s Veterans. This happened several years ago but it stayed with me.
I was channel surfing during a commercial break and happened on an old episode of the Andy Griffith Show much to my initial delight. I’ve always loved that show. Then the head of the station came on and explained that the reason I was watching the Andy Griffith Show was that the station had decided not to broadcast the movie it had planned because it contained language that was “not in keeping with the Federal Communication Commission’s new standards” and the station didn’t wish to lose its license. The movie was “Saving Private Ryan”, one of the better movies made in recent years depicting the lives of Americans in combat during World War II. It seems the FCC has deemed the language often used by soldiers in life and death situations too obscene for our shell pink ears.
This hit me, and at the time I believe I might have uttered an expletive involving bovine excretory functions but went back to watching the prime-time fare of the evening that had apparently been sanctioned by the FCC.
This is what I saw: Depictions both graphic and implied of murder, rape, suicide and domestic violence; women being used as drug mules because they couldn’t make enough money by legitimate means to take care of their children and dying violent horrible deaths, leaving those children orphaned. This was all portrayed by fictional faces but could just as easily have been gleaned from actual newspaper headlines and police reports in Anywhere, USA. From the local news, in fact, I learned of a woman being arrested for forcing her own daughters, one 14 and one 17, into prostitution and of another woman charged with child abuse for physically harming disabled children in her care. All that in just a three-hour block.
On any given day on the talk shows and soaps I can be bombarded by images of infidelity, deceit and indecency, greed, lust, pride, vanity, gluttony and whichever of the seven deadly sins I might have left out. Prime time, in any given week, offers up enough soft porn and bullets and blood and bone-crunching, gut wrenching violence to keep any adrenaline or hormone junkie hopped up for days and hooked for life.
Now, through all the mud, the blood and the beer nobody used any obscene language but somehow I didn’t come through it feeling the least bit clean. Go figure.
After all that, I know I should probably be grateful to the FCC for sparing me the psychic shock of hearing some poor grunt, half a world away from home, who has found some temporary, momentary peace utter an expletive when the world comes apart around him for the fourteenth time that day and he watches his buddy, reduced to human shrapnel, disappear from life for the sake of liberty. That would be obscene.
They cussed y’all. They’re cussing still, these men and women who are defending our freedom. They cussed and you would too. They cussed and they prayed and they wept bitter tears. They were heartsick and homesick and just plain sick. They were and are terrified and brave and lonely and surrounded and dirty and tired and bleeding and dying so that we can live free in the best (insert expletive) country on the face of this earth. How dare we be offended? There are no G rated wars y’all.
If you have stood between me and bullets and bombs, tyranny and terrorism; if you have risked life and limb and the peace of your future nights so that I may have the freedom to write these words and not “show my papers” at the Alabama border and not lay down to sleep tonight in fear, I will not be offended if your language was sometimes as rough as the road you traveled to preserve my personal peace.
I once saw a 20 year old Veteran with a thousand yard stare and silently I cursed and I prayed and I wept a bitter tear that one so young should know such weight. It is our burden he carries. I’m sure that, under fire, his language wasn’t pure as driven snow, or in this case sand. We should thank him and shut up. To be offended by some word he might have uttered in the process of defending our freedom...now that would truly be obscene.
