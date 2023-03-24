What Dreams May Come
We’ve all had those nights when dreams feel more like hauntings. We wake a bit beside ourselves and it’s hard to shake the cobwebs from the mind. It’s amazing how something that is only happening in our heads can color the entirety of our mental state once we are awake but it happens to everyone. It tends to happen to those of us who have endured trauma more often, even when that trauma was so long ago there really are cobwebs and dust attached to the memories that come and dance in our sleeping minds. It can be difficult not to let those dreams affect our mood and attitude upon waking.
Both the Boy and I had our share of childhood trauma as both of our fathers were alcoholics and we’ve both had our share of struggles since then. From time to time we are both “visited” by shadows of that time as we sleep. I don’t mind talking about it. I know such things aren’t often spoken of because, for some unknown reason, children are taught to feel shame over the behavior of their parents. I feel no such shame as I had absolutely no power and no control over events that happened in my childhood and neither did the Boy. Neither did you, if you happen to be one of the many people who know exactly what I’m talking about.
We’ve both worked really hard on healing the effect our trauma had on us and we’ve come a long way toward that goal. But, every now and then the dreams come and the demons of those days wake up and disturb our slumber. Such was the case Friday night for the Boy. He awoke from a series of conflict dreams that had his head stuck in anger and defense mode from the moment he opened his eyes. Who knows what triggered it but he walked around most of the day with haunted eyes. The irrational anger that greeted me that morning triggered my own trauma response and Saturday night I, too, spent what felt like days caught in ancient webs of fear and drama that have no connection to my current life. We both managed to maintain civil communication with one another for the most part and we managed to get through all the things that had to be handled during the course of those days but it was hard to keep a smile on our faces when such things as smiles were called for. Needless to say, by Sunday night we were both feeling like we needed another weekend to recover from the weekend. We both woke this morning with better heads and the sunshine is helping to melt away some of the mental fatigue. We are once again fully present in the present instead of lingering in the past trying somehow to resolve the unresolvable.
I tell all of this because I know we are not alone. I don’t know of very many people who haven’t experienced some form of trauma in their lives that still haunts them from time to time. We all tend to try to walk through our days and deal with our lives as though those things are not a part of us but they are. I believe that the tendency to lock away our darker rooms from the eyes of others may be part of the reason it can be so hard to heal. We isolate ourselves and others from our sorrow and that makes us feel even more alone and more isolated from those around us. We are expected to be “OK” and we expect that of ourselves but most of us, on some level at least, are not OK. Beneath so many smiles lie tears that have never been shed. Beneath the mask of peace can be found so many fears and sorrows that are never spoken because of shame or avoidance or the fear that others will not understand. The irony is that just about everybody understands. They’re just busy hiding their own sorrows and fears because they think we might not understand. There is so much stigma attached to anything that could be considered “mental illness” that we are afraid of being labeled and judged so we tuck our PTSD and anxiety and depression into some tiny little pocket and walk through our days as though we are unaffected by things that no one could fail to be affected by.
Some of us, including the Boy and I, are fortunate enough to have someone who understands those aspects of ourselves and who doesn’t judge us when they make us a little sideways.
I’m a firm believer that the world would be a better place if everyone felt that they could share the aspects of themselves that are not pleasant, not happy, not joyful with those around them. I truly believe that they would be met with open arms by those who also have sorrow and fears they are keeping to themselves. It is hard to heal alone. It is hard to never be able to speak of that which we have buried in our mind but which still affects our days and our dreams. Human compassion, I believe, abounds within us but it’s hard to reach out that hurting hand toward another soul for fear of rejection. Wouldn’t it be a better world though if we could find the courage to say to one another, “Wow, you wouldn’t believe the dreams I had last night. It was like living through all my trauma all over again. I’m still haunted by it this morning so forgive me if I’m a little off. I’m working on getting my brain back into the present.” I really think we’d find that hand of compassion reaching toward us. I really believe our shared humanity would overcome our aloneness and we could help one another heal. If we could all find our way back to an understanding that we all belong to one another and that we don’t have to hide, what dreams might come then? I suspect they would be much better than the ones that we bear alone.
