What has Become of Honor?
“We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.” ~ C.S. Lewis
The Boy and I were just talking about honor the other day. These days honor is a trait that seems to be in short supply no matter where you’re looking. It’s hard to find those who truly embody the concept. Growing up, I was taught by the elders around me that to live without honor was to cheapen the life we were given. Honor, dignity, respect, compassion, and humilty were to be the pillars of a life well lived. Such a life would bring one satisfaction at the end of their days, regardless of what worldly gains had or had not been achieved.
I can distinctly remember sitting with Grandpa and listening to him speak of how important it was to live a life of honor and telling me what that meant. To be honest and forthright, to follow through on your promises, accept responsibility for your actions, keep your word, treat others with the dignity and respect with which you wish to be treated; these were some of the traits that were embodied in the word “honor.” If you were to live a life of honor you could not lie, steal, cheat, be selfish, arrogant or uncaring. You had to deal fairly with all. You had to keep your name clean because your name was the only thing you truly owned. To lose your good name was to lose more than you could afford to lose because people had to be able to rely on one another. To be honorable was to be a positive force in your community. It didn’t matter if you had all the money in the world or none at all. If you lived your life with honor and people could count on you to keep your word, you were considered of value. The opposite was also true. All the money in the world wouldn’t buy you any praise if you had shown yourself to be dishonorable. So much was tied to the concept of honor that to doubt a man’s honor was to doubt everything about them. I don’t know how many times I heard someone say, “Yeah, they seem nice enough but I wouldn’t trust them half as far as I could throw them.” Man or woman, your honor was your stock in trade. It was a currency that could be spent. It was your value.
These days it seems the only thing we value is money. We equate all kinds of things with how much money you have. We give both praise and power to those who have managed to accumulate vast wealth. We consider them to be intelligent, trustworthy, idols to be lauded with all good things. We listen to them, respect them, vote for them, and, unfortunately, wish to be like them. It doesn’t seem to matter to us how many times they show us they aren’t to be trusted, how many times we see that they lie, cheat, steal and deal unfairly with their fellow man. We don’t care if they cheat on their spouses, attack the dignity of others, behave in a cowardly manner, refuse to take responsibility for their own actions or spread lies and hatred. We love them for their riches and we love them for the power, status, and privilege they have accumulated for nothing more than their riches. We hold them up as paragons of virtue and refuse to see that their feet are clay. We refuse to see how much of their vast wealth was gained by deceit and underhanded dealings, backroom deals, playing the system, conning others out of what little they have. We seem to need to believe that they are honorable though they show us again and again that they are not.
It doesn’t seem to be so much that we no longer value honor as it is that we no longer seem to understand what that means. We use the word but no longer practice the concept. That’s not unusual either these days. People use words like love and dignity and respect as well without seeming to understand what they mean when it comes to their actions and the choices they make.
I’ll be the first one to tell you that truly living a life of honor is a hard row to hoe. It’s not easy to have to check yourself every time you make a decision to make sure you’re doing the right thing. There are so many distractions and so many temptations and so many voices telling us that it’s ok to cheat a little, ok to lie a little, ok to take just a little something that isn’t ours. Everybody does it. It won’t hurt anything. No one will ever know. I cannot say I have always lived up to the standards passed on to me by my elders but I can say that I’ve always tried. I have given the concept my attention when it comes to the choices I make. I have failed to do the right thing from time to time or failed to know for sure what the right thing was. We’re all human. I’m not talking about mistakes. We all make those. I’m talking about those who seem to have decided that honor is no longer a thing of value.
It’s time we reclaimed the word honor and put it at the forefront of our decision making process not only when it comes to our own decisions but when it comes to who we choose to lead us. A leader without honor will take you places, sure enough, but you may well discover it is not the place you want to be as a person, a nation or a people.
“Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing” ~ Oscar Wilde
