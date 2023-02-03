With Gratitude
I have a bit of news to share with you all this week but first things first. I promised an update on where you’ll be able to find our office. We’re looking at a new location in McKee that we hope to be able to move into soon. It will make us a good space once we get desks and computers and all set up and we’ll be happy to have a location where folks can stop by and see us and take care of business. Hopefully, by next week I’ll be able to let you know for sure! It has been a process and I’m glad to see that part of it coming to a conclusion. I’ve missed the visits and the friendly faces. I’ve even missed the not-so-friendly ones, not that there are many of those. I think a business, especially one such as ours, benefits greatly from being visible and accessible in a community. Whether you come bearing praise or complaint, we are always happy to see you. We welcome the praise and we also welcome the opportunity to hear how you think we could do better.
That being said, the news I want to share with you is about the praise bit. Over the weekend the Kentucky Press Association held its annual award banquet and yours truly, this little sawed off old lady of a briar, won 1st place for best columnist in our division. The Berton McQueen story I wrote last year also brought home a second place award statewide. I credit that to the depth and humanity of the story itself more than I do to my own writing skills.The Sun also won 2nd in General Excellence and Best Front Page, as well as 2nd and 3rd place awards for best videos that went to the Boy and our GM and a best editorial for our fearless leader, James Marcum. All of us at the Sun always strive to bring you the best paper possible so it’s a good feeling when those who are all about newspapers give us some positive strokes. But the Briar, that’s all me so it’s an honor to be told I’m doing good by such a fine group as the Kentucky Press Association.
I have an annoying habit of being honest even when people would prefer I be otherwise, so I have to tell you that as much as I appreciated being recognized by my illustrious colleagues throughout the state, I appreciate the words of praise I hear from you, my readers, more. It is not unusual for someone to stop me in the grocery store to tell me how much they appreciate my humble words or to get a phone call about a subscription and for the caller, once they’ve asked my name, to tell me how much they enjoy my column. That is the praise that makes me feel that I have touched your lives in some way and that is what moves me to continue to share my thoughts with you all. I’ve been writing pretty much all my life. It’s what I do. I would be writing even if there was no one out there to read my words. It’s just part of who I am. It does my heart good to know that I occasionally do your heart good, or your mind, or your funny bone. Touching the lives of others is a big part of what it means to be human and touching them in a positive way has always been something I strive for. So,when I hear from you that I have managed to do that it feels like all my ramblings are worthwhile. Awards and certificates are nice but when someone tells you they’ve cut out something you wrote and put it on the refrigerator…that’s the best prize I can imagine receiving. I am an introvert and more of an awkward moth than a social butterfly so my writing gives me the opportunity to be a part of the community without the social anxiety attached to actually talking to people. I get to talk to you every week and sometimes you respond with words of kindness for my efforts.
I want to close this week by thanking you all for your encouragement over the years. It has meant the world to me. Without you there would be no awards or certificates. This column belongs to you all as much as it does to me. It is your support that keeps me scribbling away and offering my thoughts for your reflection. I hope to continue doing so far into the future and, with you all behind me, I will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.