Love and Plenty
Dale Farmer
I grew up in the Cincinnati area suburb of Fairfield. The suburb was a great place for a kid with friends and plenty of outside activities to keep us busy; since video games, computers and cell phones were only a thing of science fiction movies. But the best part of my childhood was spending time with my grandparents who lived in the country. I loved every part of spending time on their farm; playing in the woods, riding horses, hunting bears with my Daisy pump action bb gun.
Grandma always had this small white radio playing this strange sounding music on the kitchen counter. I can remember standing eye level with that old radio listening to the sounds of what I later in life realized were dobros, mandolins and banjos. Grandpa always called it Hillbilly music. He’d often sing along and it made me laugh. That music I never heard in the suburb was just the soundtrack of life on the farm.
Grandmas big kitchen was the life of that place. There was always company of friends and family around that huge table and Grandma was always cooking. In addition to raising cattle, horses, chickens and keeping a huge garden, Grandpa was the public works director for the Village of Evendale. It seemed strange to me that he would routinely bring the whole work crew home for a hot cooked lunch. I don’t know of any bosses that would even consider that today, or wives that would tolerate it, let alone a two Appalachian migrants who were once on the verge of starvation in the mountains of Kentucky.
After Grandpa retired they moved to a smaller farmstead in Preble County. I was a car driving teenager and got to spend even more time with them there. J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy is a good book, but about a segment of the Appalachian Migrant population that I’d never seen. At the risk of being a little out of context, he says “we do not like outsiders or people who are different from us, whether the difference lies in how they look, how they act, or, most important, how they talk. To understand me, you must understand that I am a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart.” That’s so far from the truth of my experience of the Appalachian migrants in my life. There was always a steady stream of unannounced drop in company of friends, neighbors and family. We’d hear the sound of a car driving up the long gravel driveway and all try to guess who it would be. Grandma was best at that game. As soon as the company was greeted at the door Grandma’s first question was always “have you had anything to eat?” It was always a challenge talking her out of cooking something right up. And if you couldn’t talk her into refraining you had to talk her out of her perpetually putting more on your plate as you ate. I still laugh when I remember a time when I arrived and saw the water delivery truck parked by the house. All these years later I remember walking into the kitchen and the look on the water delivery man’s face as he was sitting at Grandma’s table eating his fill, and more.
Grandma rarely ever sat at her own table as she saw it her job, and pleasure, to constantly serve. I rarely saw her fix her own plate. I thought it strange, even a little gross, that she would eat the food left on the plates of family as she cleaned the mess we all left. She was very generous, but nothing went to waste. If there were any food scraps after a meal and Grandma’s personal picking from it, it was promptly put into the dish of a very happy dog outside.
There must be something about growing up in the depression and not knowing where your next meal would come from that I can never understand. My grandparents worked hard all their lives and were generous with their rewards. They loved providing and I saw it in so many ways. Grandpa even loved providing for his livestock. I’d go out to the barn with him during feeding times. He’d throw down chicken feed and put out grain or hay for the cattle. He’d always stay out there and watch the animals eat every bite. He told me that loved watching his animals eat. He also loved his animals. He usually had a half dozen or so cows. He gave them names and would talk with them and sometimes sing to them (it still made me laugh); and then he would eat them. Another part of his way of life I don’t have the capacity to understand.
They’ve been gone now for over 20 years and I’m still here living here on the old farmstead. Folks seldom drop in anymore and the only animals I feed are the birds and a stray cat. But I still see Grandma and Grandpa in my mind and relive those great memories often. I also stay connected with them on the porch, playing those old tunes on the banjo and fiddle. Some of the best memories were playing my banjo while Grandma sang and Carter scratched the guitar and hearing Grandpa’s stories of music and growing up in Kentucky. The Mountain Minor is just me sharing a great experience of music and heritage that was given to me over a lifetime of love and plenty.
