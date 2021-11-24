Thanksgiving and Peace
This morning the frost was a sheet of crystals over everything. In the morning sun everything took on a fairyland sparkle that was beautiful to behold as we traveled down Highway 587 on the way to work. While it was hard to get out of bed this morning and face the cold, once we were on our way I was glad the morning gave me reason to get out and see it. I don’t like the cold. I really didn’t mind it as a kid but living in Southern Indiana in the winter for 13 years was enough to make anyone sick of the cold. The area I lived in was pretty much devoid of trees as they had all been cut down to plant corn and soybeans. You’d see a little house with 3 or 4 trees around it every now and then and there was a strip of woods along the river but mostly there was nothing to keep the icy wind from stripping all the heat from the world. After moving to Florida it took me three years to thaw out and another seven to be able to consider moving back to a place that had any real winter. But I’m thankful I found the nerve and found my way home. I guess, given that it’s Thanksgiving, that may be the thing I’m most grateful for these days, finding my way home. I never really felt at home anywhere else. There is something about being embraced by these hills that just feels so welcoming to me, even when the trees are stripped bare of leaves and I know winter is here.
It was strange when I first moved back. There were ghosts everywhere. Even passing Sand Gap Elementary would have all the ghosts dancing in my head. Not necessarily bad ghosts, mind you. Many of them were friendly and I was glad to see them. I’ve even managed to make friends with, or at least reconcile my feelings for some of the ghosts that were not so good at the time. Age has granted me understanding and I’m also very grateful for that. I suppose it’s that way for anyone who spends a great deal of time away from a place with which they were once so familiar. When you come back, everything is over layered with a sort of frosting of memory. I guess it was this morning’s frost that brought it to mind. It’s like seeing two things at once, one clear and in the present and one just slightly visible, made up of the hows and whens and whys and ways it used to be. Grappling with some of those ghosts was difficult to begin with but as the years have gone on, I’ve made my peace with them and am content. The peace I have made with myself and memory and with who I have become is another thing for which I am deeply grateful. Peace is no longer an undiscovered country for me but it is still an unfamiliar one. I’m hoping to spend the rest of my days exploring it. So many things look so different when you have found peace within yourself. For me that road to peace came not from coming home so much as from finding a path away from judgment and toward understanding. I was always pretty good about trying not to judge other people but it was really really hard sometimes when those people had hurt me personally or their behavior was causing me anxiety and worry. That was all left over from the ghosts whose behavior had somehow convinced me that I was not worthy of respect and dignity. Those ghosts have been put to bed now. I now treat myself with the dignity and respect I deserve and other people’s journeys are their own. I wish them the best but I now understand how little of their journey was or is even about me. Most people are so wrapped up in their own ghosts and self-judgment that you really can’t take them personally. I am grateful for that perspective and the peace attached to it.
I hope you all find all kinds of reasons to be grateful this week and every week and I hope that somewhere in the gatherings and food and family and conversations you catch a glimpse of the peace that is possible. I also hope that each and every one of you also know that I am grateful for you taking the time to read my philosophical ramblings.
