A Switch in Time
There are those of us who remember that once upon a time when five simple words could strike fear and repentance in our hearts at the same time. For me the words, “Go cut yourself a switch,” still echo with a certain sting from those by-gone days of youth. Those words were almost always preceded by hearing my mother’s voice calling all three of my names, as in, “Carmen Leah Abner, go cut yourself a switch!”
Of course that was before Dr. Spock came along or at least before his “wisdom” made its way into the backwoods of Kentucky and all corporal punishment for children came to be thought of as a no-no at best and child abuse at worst.
Now, I know what child abuse is! I also know that those occasional encounters with a peach tree limb were nothing of the kind. If you had asked me back then when my backside was still stinging I might have told you differently but I really don’t have any emotional scars, or physical ones either because of them.
Truth is, I deserved every one of them. There really weren’t all that many. I’m sure there were others but I only remember three specifically. All three of them were brought about by my own thoughtlessness or complete lack of respect for myself or others. I’ve also discovered since then, in raising kids myself, that they really did hurt my momma more than they hurt me. There again, I probably would have told you differently at the time.
The switching I remember best was the one I most deserved and one I was not alone in receiving. My two older brothers and my little sister were in on the deed and we all took returns receiving my mother’s righteous anger. It wasn’t really anger. We’d scared her.
One day, our neighbor from up the road came by to talk to my momma. They went into the kitchen to talk and we followed because we, of course, couldn’t resist. The two of them talking in private was too unusual not to get our curiosity up. My momma shooed us off in no uncertain terms. This was unbearable. There must be secrets and secrets are irresistible to a child if they know they exist. So we formed a brilliant plan.
The back room of the little house I grew up in shared a wall with the kitchen. My brother Mark knew where there was a box of kitchen matches. In our brilliance we decided we could burn a small hole through the shared wall and listen in on the conversation without anyone knowing. You couldn’t hear a thing through those old plank walls covered by layer after layer of wallpaper. (Wood and wallpaper and kitchen matches - some combination huh?) We took a picture off the wall so we could hide our spy hole for future use and set to work. Mark would light a match, hold it to the wall till it burned down then we’d scrape out the burned part and repeat the process. We weren’t too many layers deep when the smoke in the room began to build. We opened the window and continued. In looking back that may have been our fatal mistake seeing as how the back room window and the kitchen door weren’t all that far apart and the kitchen door happened to be open.
Mommy smelled the smoke and her mother's senses went on red alert. She knew, of course, exactly where we were and probably at that point realized it was way too quiet for four of her young’uns to be in the same room together.
We heard her coming just as we’d finally hit wood. Time for quick thinking. We were young geniuses and it didn't take us long to come up with another brilliant plan to avoid capture. We locked the door and hid! Now, the lock wasn’t anything but a piece of wood
on a nail that could be turned across the edge of the door and the hiding places were limited to under the bed and behind an old trunk and the room was only 10’ X 12’, but, quick as a flash, we were concealed.
It never occurred to us, I suppose, that if she didn’t already know we were in there, locking the door from the inside might have given her an inkling. It also never occurred to us what affect the thought of her children locked in a smoky room might have on her.
We maintained silence, (also known as stupidity) through the shouts of “Open This Door Now!” Nobody moved.
A door, y’all, is no match for a frightened angry mother. My momma’s Indian name is Angry Bear and like anything between a grizzly and her cubs, that door gave way. There was a crash and the lock flew across the room as the door’s top hinges pulled out of the door jamb. The jig was definitely up and we were definitely in trouble.
It didn’t take her long to round us up out of our hiding places such as they were and find the matches and the hole in the wall and discover that we were safe and sound and healthy enough to deserve a peach tree limb across our backsides.
We were all sent on the dreaded errand after the usual “I didn’t do it.” and “It wasn’t my idea.” fell on deaf ears. Didn’t matter and we knew it but we tried anyway. We were all going to get it since we were all, at the very least, accessories during the fact. Mark, being the oldest, would also get “the lecture” and none of us envied him that.
I don’t remember if I went first to the gallows or last or in the middle. I just remember that it stung and I cried and repented my sin of stupidity. What stung most was the mommy was mad at me and I knew she'd be mad for a very long time - like hours. That was like forever. After that she’d call us all together and forgive us and explain why our behavior was less than brilliant and why she had to whip. Then everything was ok again even though we never did find out what was being discussed in the kitchen.
I don’t know that her way was the best way but it certainly taught us about consequences. I don’t think any of us ever repeated anything we ever got a whipping for. For me it wasn’t because of the whipping itself it was mostly because of the explanation afterward. The switch was more of an exclamation point to the explanation. It certainly helped me remember the lesson.
I’m not necessarily advocating bringing back corporal punishment for children but something effective should be found to take its place. What that might be could differ from child to child. Maybe I'm just getting older but I seem to be seeing a much greater level of disrespect in children for their parents that could be found when I was a kid and I don’t think that’s a good thing. In learning to respect my mother I somehow also learned to respect myself. I also learned self control and personal responsibility as well as thinking things through to see how they might come out in the end. I’ve come to think of that old peach tree out front as a friend after all these years and regret how many times I might have wished it dead. I know now that it and my momma helped me a lot more than they hurt me. My momma cared about what happened to me. She could easily have ignored the smoke and the silence and let her children run amok. She didn’t. I’m grateful. That switch may have been just in time to change my future for the better.
