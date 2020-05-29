The Briar Philosopher – Labor of Love
I was out in the garden yesterday evening, grubbing some old weeds from last years garden. My back was getting tired and my shoulders let me know that I’m not as young as I once was. The sun was moving in and out of gathering storm clouds so my mind was on finishing the task and getting the critters fed before the rain came. At one point I straightened up and stretched and looked back over the work I had already accomplished then forward to what still lay before. Then I looked up at the sky as a cool breeze washed over me and took the heat and sweat away for a moment. In the time it took for that to happen, I found this thought within me, “This is where I belong.”
It isn’t the first time I’ve had the thought and I’m positive it won’t be the last. There is just something about the physical labor that it takes to create the food we live by that has always made me feel at home. It may be that I was raised to it and it may be that humans have been getting their food by their labor for a very long time. Whatever the reason, it is when I am working my muscles and my mind in the plantings and reapings of life that I myself feel most alive.
It is easy to get lost in the routines of the day and sometimes I get scattered and forget where my roots have always been. Standing with my feet in the soil, smelling the rich promise of warm earth, moving my muscles in rhythm with the task at hand, feeling the sun on my back and that occasional cool breeze on my skin – all those things gather me in and return me to myself in a way nothing else has ever quite been able to do. Later this summer there will be tomatoes and peppers, corn and beans and potatoes in the fall and all of them will taste so much better knowing that I got them by my own labor.
I am grateful beyond reckoning to have been raised “dirt poor” because when you have dirt, and seeds and you know what to do with them you can never truly be poor. There is something of dignity in being able and willing and happy to grow your own goodness. There is something in self-reliance that makes one hold their head a little higher and feel worthy of their meal. And there is something of love in the joy of holding a fresh tomato, still warm from the sun, in your hand, knowing it was your own sweat and toil and the blessings of sun and rain and good deep soil that gave it to you.
I see more people turning back to the land every day. More little and big garden plots are popping up all over the countryside. I hope that trend continues as more and more people remember that our roots have always been and will always be, in the deep rich earth from which we grow our tomorrows.
