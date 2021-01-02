Letting it go – for Doris
Letting things go may be the best thing anyone can do for the New Year. We all hold on to things that are better left behind; old hurts that we have expanded to fill much more space than they ever deserved. Letting those things go can free up space in our hearts and minds and let good things grow there again.
Now, I don’t hold on to much. I’m big on the forgiveness but there are some things I have a really, really hard time forgetting. One of those things is being falsely accused. This has been a thing with me for as long as I can remember.
Case in point: I received a call last week from a lady who wanted to subscribe to the paper. I recognized her name and asked if she was, indeed, the girl I used to know ages ago at Sand Gap Elementary School. We were friends way back then and while I never let the incident I’m about to tell get in the way of our friendship, I never forgot it. At the time I was so hurt and angry. I felt betrayed in my little 2nd grade heart. It’s funny now but what makes it funny is that I never forgot it.
As I mentioned, it was 2nd grade. As was the habit, we all lined up to go to the bathroom after lunch and wash our hands before returning to the classroom.
There were only a few people still in the bathroom when my friend started throwing water from the sink on people. Squealing and hollering for the teacher ensued. When Mrs. Davidson came in my friend pointed at me and told her I did it. and I got a whack on the bottom on my way out of the bathroom. I was shattered. I couldn’t believe my friend got me in trouble and I couldn’t believe my teacher, who I adored, would believe I would ever do such a thing. It colored my world and insulted my already ingrained sense of justice.
It’s silly, I know, but it took actually talking to her after all these years and telling her that it hurt me to allow me to let it go completely. I had forgiven the incident ages ago and we were still friends but it still nagged at me until that phone call. I was far too shy at the time to tell her I was hurt or to make her explain why she did it or to tell my teacher it really wasn’t me. Chances are that if I hadn’t been so afraid at the time, we could have talked about it and that would have been that. But, my goodness, it was 2nd grade. Who had communication skills or positive coping mechanisms back then? Not me!
We laughed on the phone after I told her and it was decided that it might be time to let that go after over 40 years.
I’m telling all this to make a point. It is sometimes impossible to understand a situation when you are in the middle of it, especially when you’re 6. I really liked Doris. She was fun and bright and made me laugh. I enjoyed her company. I couldn’t know why she might have done what she did. I couldn’t know that she never really intended to hurt me. I was too young to think about such things. I couldn’t know that my teacher was just overwhelmed and tired and frazzled and just needed to address things and move on with the next of a thousand things she needed to address. She wasn’t really judging me and writing my name down in her book of “bad kids.” It was not her intention to hurt me.
After all these years I have learned to take the experience of other people into account when their behavior wounds me. Understanding someone else’s experience can help you understand yourself and help you think through your own responses.
If I’ve learned anything in my 57 years on this planet it’s that many people are behaving from a place of pain, or loneliness, or grief, or fear of one kind or another, or from exhaustion or frustration at a thousand things. It is often their own pain that spills out and hurts others without intention. I can’t know if that was the case way back then and I don’t know if she even knows or remembers.
I do want to thank her. I want to thank her for her friendship all those years ago, for the laughter and the fun and the lesson. I want to thank her for listening and for laughing with me again. I hope your life has brought you many reasons to smile, Doris, and I’m glad to have encountered you again. Be well. Be happy.
Your Friend,
Carmen
