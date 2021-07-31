Remembering Minnie
My Aunt, Minnie Abner Bowman, died just a week ago. She was 86 years old and had been suffering from dementia for a couple years. I did get to see her and hug her a couple times before the dementia progressed to the point that she couldn’t remember anyone. She had the same big grin and firm hug I remember her having when I was a kid.
We moved from Jackson County when I was just 13 and I didn’t return until about 9 years ago so most of the memories I have of Aunt Minnie are those from a child’s mind. We would often visit her and uncle Herl on the weekends when I was young and it was always a treat to be around her. Aunt Minnie always seemed to be in charge of everything and she was always kind to us kids when we were there. I can remember us all crowding the kitchen on the weekends and her talking with us while she was cooking until it got to be too much and she would shoo us outside to play while she finished up her task. For some reason the meal I most remember her cooking was breakfast. I guess we must have visited in the mornings a lot. It would always be a huge spread with ham or sausage or bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy, jelly and juice or milk. It was always good and she always made sure we got to eat all we wanted. We were happy to be there and enjoyed playing with our cousins but it was always Minnie who held my attention.
She had a way about her that made you feel like you belonged near her and that you’d be safe there and she had the biggest best laugh I can ever remember hearing. Minnie’s laugh could cut through any cloud of worry or dread a child might be carrying around and the way she would grin at me made me feel like nothing could really be all that bad. Her eyes would twinkle when she’d grin and make me giggle like a tiny child. I always knew Aunt Minnie loved me.
We were all poor in those days. I think Aunt Minnie and Uncle Herl were a little better off. I know Uncle Herl worked a lot but nobody in my family was ever what you would call “well to do.” We were more “make it do.” I don’t remember much about the house or furniture because I was never the kind to focus on such things. I remember the people that would be around, like my great aunt and uncle Lek and Dudy and the cousins that would come pouring in. It didn’t matter how many there were, there seemed to always be room for us all at Aunt Minnie’s. If they showed up in time for breakfast, more plates would be found to feed them on and seats for them to sit in would appear from nowhere it seemed and the stories and laughter would grow and grow until there was no more room for it and it would spill outside, often with a few children.
Minnie was my Daddy’s sister and with her passing all of that set of children are now gone. Daddy died years ago and Uncle Chester (Puny) died in 1998. It always seems strange when the last of a family generation passes. Now their children, we squirrely younguns of days before, are left to carry on and we will be remembered by the generation of our children as we remember those that were our parents and aunts and uncles. Not all of my memories of that generation are great ones but I will say I don’t have the first bad memory associated with Aunt Minnie. I hope years from now someone of the coming generation will remember me as fondly. Goodnight Aunt Minnie. You will be missed.
