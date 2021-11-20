The Children of the Poor
This is one of those weeks when I feel like I’ve already used up all the words I know before sitting down to write this column. I had the honor this week to write a story on a young man from Jackson County who has just been named Program Manager of a Cancer Research Institute in Pennsylvania. I really wanted to do his story justice, especially since part of his early story of growing up here was one of struggle and sorrow. That part of the story, unfortunately, isn’t an unusual one for this county or for any place where poverty and despair are present. However, what is also not unusual is that it is often these children, the children of poverty, who grow up to accomplish great things. Without much in the way of material wealth and facing tragedy and sorrow no young person should ever face, some learn from the struggle and use its lessons to overcome a variety of obstacles. They learn grit and determination, self-reliance, focus, and how to make the most of what resources they have. They take every little encouragement from teachers, friends, family, community members and they hold it close to their hearts and let it grow into a confidence and a belief in themselves that carries them along on life’s journey.
It is also not unusual for such people to also gain a great sense of empathy and compassion for others, having walked a difficult path themselves. They often want to do good things and make the lives of others better.
There is a lesson here for all of us. It is easy to overlook the children of the poor. It is easy to somehow blame them for their circumstance and write them off. If they get into trouble, well that’s just to be expected. They were never going to amount to anything anyway. If they fall by the wayside and get lost, well it’s not on us to help pick them up and put them on a good path again. They brought it on themselves. They had it coming. They aren’t us. They’re just bad seed. They are destined to have the sins of their fathers and mothers follow them all the days of their lives. We write ourselves a whole lists of rationalizations to deny any personal responsibility for the suffering of others. Too many young people have lost any possible better future to such attitudes.
For every one of us who was fortunate enough to have support from family or teachers or community members along the way, there are at least 10 whose names we will never know but whose minds and talents and abilities might have been spectacular. I say “us” because, as anyone who reads this column regularly knows, I am one of the children of the poor. I was fortunate in that I learned to read at a very early age, thanks to my mother and I had teachers and neighbors who saw a spark of intelligence and talent in me and encouraged my endless curiosity. I also had my detractors, even among educators, who didn’t believe a ragged little girl like me was worth much effort. It was hurtful to be innocent of the details of my circumstance and still see judgment in the eyes of those around me. In the end it was my encouragers who helped balance the scales in my favor and I am forever grateful to them for seeing through the veneer of poverty to the light that was within me. I’m here to tell you though that that light exists in all children and it is our responsibility as individuals and as a community to seek that light out and help it grow. We are our brother’s keepers and we are the keepers of all of our children.
We have a tendency to think that sacred things are things of the church, rituals and symbols, crosses and crucibles, hymns and homilies. But that which is sacred is that light that resides within the eyes of our fellow human beings and it is our responsibility to recognize and encourage that light wherever we find it. Trust me, it really doesn’t take a lot. You don’t have to change the whole world to change the world for one person. If you see a need, fill it if you can. If you see a spark, fan it with your love and support. If we can learn to see ourselves in the eyes of those around us, regardless of their circumstance, we may be moved to make a difference and that difference may change the lives of us all.
